Actress Chioma Chijioke's newborn with her new husband has gone viral across social media hours after she shared the good news

The birth of the baby boy comes twenty-two months after the demise of her husband and director, Kingsley Anosike

This has since stirred up debate among social media users on how long a widow should wait before moving on with another man

Nollywood actress Chioma Chijioke has become a topic of debate on social media barely hours after she announced the birth of her baby boy.

Amid the congratulatory messages that flooded her social media timeline, several netizens were quick to criticise Chioma for moving on to another relationship barely months after the tragic loss of her husband, Kingsley Anosike, in 2023.

Some netizens were of the opinion that Chioma should have mourned her husband longer before considering remarrying or going into another relationship.

Other netizens also called for a new investigation into the death of the actress' husband, Kingsley.

Meanwhile, the actress was rumoured to have married a pastor when her husband died in 023.

Mixed reactions as Chioma Chijioke's newborn becomes a debate on social media. Read the comments below:

honeykittyofficial:

"Till death do us part. She no sin!"

tsatuma:

"It's ok for a man to remarry and find love again But Women should Mourn forever and die lonely.. Most of the mean comments are from women. Nawa! Congratulations darling."

peniel_kendra:

"Some of you trying to shame her…if e reach your turn mourn for 15 years especially when you don’t have any child."

realhonour199:

"Chioma Chijioke,it's unwise welcoming baby 21-months after husband's d£ath. More unwise knacking 1yr after ur husband d!ed.Moaning instead of mourning. Flaunting this online speaks volume as ppl may start suspecting u of cheating while husband was alive & may link his d£ath it."

Unwanaassam1:

"That means she got married to another man barely one year after her husband's death? Just fear women sha. Men, in all you do, take care of yourself and don't die, please. Women will move on very fast and forget about you."

afrisagacity:

"The cause of her husband’s death should be investigated. Her husband died 21 months ago. She just gave birth, after 9 months. This means, she got pregnant just 11 months after her husband died. The baby is certainly not her husband’s. Therefore…make of it whatever you wish."

Chioma Chijioke speaks about hubby's death

Legit.ng recalls reporting Chioma Chijioke cried over her struggles since she lost her husband

Chioma mentioned that it felt like a dream to her to survive one month without her beloved.

The grieving widow took to social media to vent her lamentations on how life would become difficult without her husband by her side.

