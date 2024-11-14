Nons Miraj has opened up on her love life and her decision to keep it away from the preying eyes of netizens

The content creator is known for several businesses including matchmaking individuals who are interested in dating

Some netizens shared their takes on Nons Miraj's decision to keep her relationship private, while some ladies agreed with her

Content creator Eleanya Chinonso Ukah, aka Nons Miraj, has noted that as she preaches about love, it is normal that she is in a relationship.

Nons Miraj opens up on why she keeps her relationship private. Image credit: @nons_miraj

In a chat with African Media, she said that she prefers to keep her relationship private because she does not want any lady to sna*tch her boyfriend from her.

The content creator, who specialises in matchmaking, noted that some young women have a tendency to pursue other people's partners, and added that she would not want to fall victim to such behaviour.

Some social media users supported her decision, but others said it was weird to think that a grown man could be sna*tched by another lady without him agreeing to it.

Reactions to Nons Miraj's private relationship

Check out some of the reactions to Nons Miraj's decision to keep her relationship private below:

@foodie_that_cooks:

"My sister hide it very well… I will hide my own like palliative too. The man behind my smile will forever be anonymous to all and sundry."

@mizzsan_g:

"Is not about hiding him from other girls oooh is he hiding himself from other girls too?"

@stephiny_ugomma:

"Good one dear, protect him. Husband is scarce."

@__wealth_find_me_come__:

"I find it funny when ladies talk about man being snatched away like some toys or objects that can be taken away without their consent or approval."

@iam_phummyjorin:

"Is he a chicken? Why do you think they will sna*tch him?"

Nons Miraj acquires mansion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that it was a moment of celebrations for Nons Miraj as she was the latest celebrity landlady.

Non Miraj showed off her new mansion on May 29, which was the same day as her birthday.

Celebrities, as well as fans and wellwishers, stormed Nons Miraj's page to congratulate her.

