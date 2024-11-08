Kanayo O. Kanayo has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment Charles Okocha and his team paid him a visit to his office

In the video, Charles Okocha, who is set to tie the knot, specially presented his wedding invitation card to Kanayo

The display between Charles Okocha and Kanayo has left many of their fans gushing as they applauded them

Legit.ng can confirm that Nollywood actor Charles Okocha, also known as Igwe Tupac, is set to walk down the aisle with his bride, Chloe, on Saturday, November 9.

Recall that a video showing the moment Charles and his bride arrived at a church circulated on social media a few days ago.

Charles Okocha's wedding to hold in Lagos. Credit: charlesokocha/kanayookanayo

Source: Instagram

Kanayo, who recently unfollowed his colleague Yul Edochie on Instagram, has shared a video showing the moment Charles and his crew visited his office.

A clip also showed the moment Charles presented his wedding invitation card to the veteran actor, who hinted he would also grace the event, which will be held on Lagos Island.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Kanayo wrote:

"Charles_okocha was here to pay homage to NNANYISACRIFICE We are ayside for tomorrow Congratulations Congratulations."

Watch the video including the moment Charles Okocha presented his wedding IV to Kanayo below:

Reactions to Kanayo's video with Charles Okocha

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

matt_yafson:

"Is he the next sacrifice?"

1big_george_:

"I just get joy as I see this video."

im_nwiasagiriwa:

"This is one wedding I wouldn’t want to miss, not for anything but for the phenomenal performance."

ijay_diva:

"A man worth celebrating is who you are sir. Well done."

iamladytam:

"Na now I believe congratulations."

agda_loy:

"Thank you uncle KOK I was able to screen shot the invitation card, come zoom the picture, just so I can confirm the wedding is real. I had my doubts because this Chatles too dey play."

Charles Okocha shares pre-wedding pics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Charles Okocha announced his upcoming wedding to the joy of fans.

On November 5, 2024, the much-loved movie star announced that he had found love with a beautiful woman.

On his Instagram page, Charles Okocha shared a series of pre-wedding photos of himself with his bride-to-be.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng