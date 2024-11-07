Actress Esther Kalajaye is happy to have become a Canadian citizen as seen in one of her latest posts

She was at the airport where she took pictures and showed off her two passports

Her post sparked congratulatory messages from her fans as they were excited about the good news

Nollywood actress, Esther Kalajaye, has announced that she now has dual citizenship.

In a post on her Instagram, she was at the airport when she flaunted her two passports for all to see. She had a bright smile on her face as she posed for the camera.

In the caption of her post, she wrote fly girl and gave herself a love emoji.

Kalajaye places Canadian passport up

In one of the pictures, the movie star held her passports in her hand and she ensured that it was the Canadian passport that was in front.

Even when she dropped them on her luggage, it was also the Canadian passport that was at the top as well.

Recall that some other actors have bagged citizens of different countries in the past. Actress, Tawa Ajisefini, announced that she was an American citizen a few years ago.

Also, Ashabi Olorisa also became a dual citizen earlier this year.

See the post here:

What fans said about Kalajaye's post

Netizens reacted to the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@officialtoyinadewale:

"Ewa Nah Beans."

@olaoyeusi:

"It was nice having you in Canada big sis, missing you already."

@tibitoye72:

"Delay is not a denial, daughter of grace congrats sis."

@funmimotunde:

"To get dual citizenship na by Grace. Congratulations."

@fibikunle5:

"Congratulations."

@kofobeauty_:

"Congratulations."

@nimmyhairsignature:

"Canadian passport ke, haha how come."

@bukky.briggs:

"Please stop deceiving urself fellowers, even they file for u ,you will still wait for 4 good years common na."

@teefembeauty:

"Congratulations sis."

@bukkyfagbuyi:

"Ewa na beans."

Oreoluwa Jokotoye becomes US citizen

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actor had taken to his social media page to express excitement over his recent achievement.

The Yoruba actor shared a video of himself sitting in his car as he played gospel songs and danced to them.

Jokotoye then prayed that God would do the same thing for as many people who are happy for him.

