Halima Abubakar has returned to social media and her video has made fans worried about her health and present state

In the clip, she said what she had been through, she cannot recount them, as she also noted that she cannot wish it on anyone

The actress thanked all her helpers and she listed their names in the caption of her post, she also removed her comment section to avoid fans from reacting

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has stirred concern with the post she made on social media about her present state.

The mother of one was in tears in the clip as she recounted the things she had being through. According to the movie act, who was slammed with a lawsuit, what she had seen was not something she could share with anyone.

She however noted that she was not making the video to attract pity party.

Abubakar thanks her helpers

In the viral clip, the mother of one, who advised ladies not to be side chics to married men thanked her helpers.

She explained that her experience had made her realise that a lot of people were going through tough times.

She thanked God that what the devil wanted to use to harm her, God used it to keep her alive. The moviemaker further explained that she had to use filter because her face was more terrible than what her fans could see.

Halima Abubakar thanks Regina Daniels

Legit.ng had reported that the social media page of Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar was on fire over a post she shared hailing and showering prayers on Regina Daniels and her billionaire hubby, Ned Nwoko.

In the viral post, the movie star revealed that Regina Daniels' husband, Ned Nwoko, gave her N20 million.

Halima seemed super-elated and couldn't hold back her emotions as she showered praises and prayers on the billionaire power couple.

Halima Abubakar makes allegations against Apostle Suleman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Halima Abubakar recently trended on social media following her Instagram live with comedian Princess in which she went into detail about her alleged affair with Apostle Suleman Johnson.

In the four-part interview, the actress talked about the affair, claiming she was unaware that he was married as he had told her he was separated.

She stated that even after he told her about being separated, she begged him to return to his wife. Halima also said he proposed to her more than seven times during their affair.

