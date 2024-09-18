Tobi Bakre has shared lovely pictures to mark his daughter's first birthday as he gushed over her in the post

He called her the light of his world and also explained how he loves, cherishes and adore her and her elder brother

The actor made a vow at the end of his sweet note to his daughter and prayed for her as she marked her birthday

Nollywood actor, Tobi Bakre, has shown that he was a dotting father with the way he marked his daughter's birthday.

Legit.ng had reported that Bakre had welcomed a second child in 2023. He shared an emotional post to reveal her name.

Tobi Bakre marks daughter's first birthday. Photo credit @tobibakre

Source: Instagram

In his new post to mark her special day, he noted that she was the light of his world. The movie act also shared how much he loved, cherished and adored her. He also assured her that he got her for life.

Tobi Bakre makes vow

In the message, he wrote to her daughter, he made a vow to follow her to her husband's house when it was time for her to get married.

The actor ended his note by showering prayer on his daughter and sharing his best wishes. He stated that her beautiful life will be filled with God's love, divine happiness and divine softness in every aspect.

Recall that Bakre had always gushed over his children on social media. He once shared how his first child behaved towards him and expressed his fear.

See the post here:

What fans said about Bakre's birthday post

Reactions have trailed the birthday post Bakre made to his daughter. Here are some of the comments below:

@femiadebayosalami:

"Happy birthday our beautiful daughter .LLNP."

@iambisola:

"Happy birthday Princess."

@thechomzy:

"Happy birthday little princess."

@officialtoyinadewale:

"Happy birthday darling daughter longlife and prosperity ijmn."

@adesuaetomi:

"Happy birthday to my gorgeous baby."

@__simms.xx:

"Omg she’s so pretty. Happy birthday baby."

@juliet_ese02:

"Happy birthday beautiful."

@toysimuinat:

"Happy birthday princess."

@asquare_cakesntreats:

"Happy birthday daddy’s twin."

Tobi Bakre shows how he handle daughter

Legit.ng had reported that the actor was happy to be a father of two beautiful babies, which he posted on his Instagram page.

He shared a throwback picture of when he threw his baby boy up in the sky to show how a boy's dad treats his child.

In the second picture, the reality show star held his baby girl carefully to show how a girl dad handles them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng