Tobi Bakre is happy to be a father of two beautiful babies, which he posted on his Instagram page

He shared a throwback picture of when he threw his baby boy up in the sky to show how a boy's dad treats his child

In the second picture, the reality show star held his baby girl carefully to show how a girl dad handles them

Reality show star turned actor Tobi Bakre has shown that he is prepared for fatherhood with one of his recent posts.

He shared two pictures to show how the father of a female child takes care of her and how the father of a male child handles him.

Tobi Bakre warms heart with new post Photo Credit @tobibakre

Source: Instagram

Tobi Bakre shows that the female gender should be treated with care

The father of two did not give an explanation about the female child, but how he handled his girl-child shows that the gender needs a lot of attention and care.

While the male child should be cared for but not pampered like the female child.

See the post here:

Fans react to Tobi Bakre's post about children

The post made by the actor, who welcomed his second child not quite long ago, has generated mixed reactions from his supporters. Here are some of the responses below.

@tola2bosun:

"The way I looked at Tobi, seeing these pictures and said. This guy is blessed sha. May people see me and think of me like that."

@patienc_le_tres_bele:

"Girl Dad is the soft spot. Dey play."

@olamee:

"The nurse in me almost had a heart attack with the first picture."

@kehindebankole:

"Perfect slides ."

@tobiserwa:

"My namesake , I tap into your blessings."

@kdlagos:

"I love this! Congrats again ."

@ediblebybubu:

"Why you no wan throw the girl? Na so yna dey pamper girl come turn them to our rival. E dey hard my husband to touch this my little miss indabosky, but na she be vamdam for this house."

@lalaakindoju:

"See yasef??? Love it!!"

@w.h'y.k.a.y:

"Well malik came when you're busy flying bro."

@misbee_starplus:

"See our girl n."

Tobi Bakre welcomes the second child

Legit.ng had previously reported that Tobi Bakre and his wife. The actor announced this in an Instagram post last month.

In the emotional post, he said it was a girl and shared how he danced with his baby in the maternity ward.

Bakre had a big smile when he shared the good news. He also posted a picture of his first child in the maternity ward with him.

Source: Legit.ng