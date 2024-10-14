Actress Biodun Okeowo 'Omoborty' has broken her silence on rumours surrounding her new marriage

The actress also cleared the rumours about her husband being linked to Lola Idije's daughter

Omoborty's response to the allegations against her by a popular blog has stirred comments

Yoruba actress Biodun Okeowo, better known as Omoborty, has addressed rumours that she snatched her husband from the daughter of veteran actress Lola Idije in a trending video.

Omoborty, who made headlines after marrying earlier this year, dismissed the allegations against her during a live session.

Actress Biodun Okeowo says her husband knew Lola Idije through her. Credit: @officialomoborty @lolaidije

The rumours were said to have been started by a popular blog on Instagram.

The actress stated that her husband has no connection with any of Idije’s daughters.

She added that her husband only met the veteran movie star through her.

Omoborty revealed that she was close to Idije's family because the veteran played a motherly role in her life after she lost her mum.

The actress also called out a colleague named Tosin, who was said to have been fueling the rumours, urging her to clear the air.

“My husband doesn’t know any of Actress Lola Idije’s daughters. In fact it was through me that Actress Lola and my husband spoke for the first time," Omoborty said in part.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail Omoborty's video

Read the comments below:

olayemi_2990:

"The fact that she no settle down for married man i like her for that."

harykhe0606:

"Gistlover does not lie Madam change your circle and mind what you tell who you call Bestie or colleagues."

a_biola_:

"Gistlover is just bitter, this lady always go on her own. She no follow una do social media rubbish. Gist lover is now boring abeg make him get out."

omosexy1415:

"O ma wa ga. To have peaceful marriage in this country na by connection."

temitopevic30_:

"Na ur people dey tell gistlover abt u."

Omoborty gets a new car

In other news, Omoborty expressed excitement at the way she was surprised.

The actress revealed that she was gifted a brand-new automobile by someone who contacted her car dealer.

Omoborty shared photos of herself posing with her new car alongside the one she bought with her money.

