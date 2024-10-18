Actor Jide Kosoko has shared a heartwarming moment he linked up with his colleague Pete Edochie

Jide Kosoko, who shared the last time he was in the same space with Pete Edochie, also exchanged pleasantries with his colleague

The unexpected link-up between the Nollywood veterans has left many of their fans and supporters gushing

The rare reconnection of Nollywood actors Prince Jide Kosoko and Pete Edochie has warmed hearts on social media.

Kosoko, who was recently spotted with some actors on the Lagos Red Rail train, was spotted with Edochie.

Jide Kosoko links up with Pete Edochie. Credit: @princejidekosoko @peteedochie

Source: Instagram

In the short but adorable video, Kosoko and Pete greet each other with an Igbo-style handshake before embracing.

A clip showed the moment Kosoko and Edochie sang a Yoruba song about how excited they were to see each other again.

Kosoko, who shared the video on his page, revealed the last time he was in the same space as Edochie was 12 years ago.

“After about 12 years I am seeing High Chief Pete again. Old reliable," Kosoko wrote in a caption.

Watch video of Jide Kosoko and Pete Edochie below:

Reactions trail video of Nollywood veterans

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as fans gushed about the two movie stars' unexpected link-up.

officialsholakosoko:

"Wow... This is beautiful to watch."

tyson7432:

"The two great Legends…..Daddy Jide even your looks Dey make me laff."

ntawanaghimien:

"See me smiling two legends."

moneydestiny:

"wow May God keep you both in sound health and wellness. Living legends."

doux_soft_:

"My big daddy ❤️ we love you both legend."

houseofskcomedy:

"So this man can speak Yoruba too wow."

alwajudprince:

"Legendary meeting."

mary.onabanjo.5:

"God bless you. True Legend."

mayorlopez_01:

"Beautiful to watch...May God keep you both in sound health..Amen."

Jide Kosoko's children celebrate him

Legit.ng had reported that Kosoko's daughters sang the praises of their father while he was marking his 70th birthday.

The actor's daughter Shola said that their father was the only one taking care of them for a very long time before he decided to remarry.

While Bidemi and Temi also stated that their father was a good man, but he gets annoyed at times and can shout at people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng