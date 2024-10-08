Nkechi Blessing has showed her worth with the kind of phones she is using, as she went to purchase another one

In the post, she noted that she paid in full when she got herself another iPhone, she displayed the others she had

The actress now has iPhone 13, 14, 15, and 16 which are worth millions of naira as seen in her post

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, has shown that she can never settle for less when it comes to picking the kind of gadgets she uses.

The movie star, who marked her 35th birthday this year, shared a video on her inst story to show the kind of phones she uses.

She has four iPhones, 13, 14, 15 and 16. She was seen in another video at a store where iPhone were sold.

Blessing brags about her wealth

In the recording where she was buying another iPhone, she boasted of paying for the gadget in full.

The actress dating a younger lover also noted that she is not one to swap her phone, but she would rather buy a new one.

Below is the video:

Reactions trail Nkechi's video

Netizens reacted to the video shard by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@henry_aniegboka_:

"Sometimes I dey wonder who do African this thing so phone now nah wealth."

@bussie_closeet:

"We swap over here ooooo."

@amyshine0:

"Very poor mentality."

@discreeet001:

"Na runs girl definition of wealth na. iPhone, bag, wig, shoe. Una don see Okonjo Iweala or any reasonable woman dey show off phone?"

@onyinye_bakee:

"U swap u no swap oh.. na the same iPhone 16 u and who swap go use."

@am0t0:

"Nkechi and lies are 5&6."

@sommyofabuja:

"So in her mind this is luxury and something to be proud of??? iPhone??? Omoh. Poverty is really a thing of the mind!!"

@lovewoluofficial:

"Impressing or oppressing who?? "We don't swap here" Childish behaviour."

@chinenye201:

"With her balogun market hermes."

@lolaonthegramm:

"Olodo mentality."

Nkechi Blessing's lover helps sick man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Xxssive had put a big smile on the face of the family of a man battling sickle cell and swimming in debt.

In a video he shared on social media, he visited the man's house to see him and his family and also to share the good news with them.

His generosity sparked reactions among fans who appreciated him and showered prayer for him in the comment section.

