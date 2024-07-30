Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo has ignored the drama trailing him on social media to celebrate his sons

The movie star went online to share photos of his twin sons as they turned a new age, to the joy of fans

This is coming only days after the movie star was dragged online over his role in a movie that featured Nancy Isime wearing a niqab to carry out a robbery

Nigerian actor Femi Adebayo Salami has taken to social media to celebrate his sons despite the controversy trailing him in recent times.

Recall that the movie star became a trending topic online after a Muslim cleric, Sheikh Hamad Labeeb threatened to deal with him for allegedly directing a movie that had Nancy Isime wearing a niqab in a robbery scene.

Fans gush over Femi Adebayo's twins. Photos: @femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

Shortly after the drama, Femi Adebayo took to social media to celebrate his twin sons as they turned a new age. On July 30, 2023, the movie star shared a series of photos of his lookalike sons.

Not stopping there, Femi Adebayo accompanied the photos with a caption where he prayed for his children as they turned a new age. He wrote:

“Happy Birthday to my Dear sons - Fadlullah & Fadlurahman, you’ve been sources of joy to me and our household from birth. It’s been a beautiful journey watching you grow from kids to being young adults. I’m grateful to Allah for preserving you and my prayer is that you grow in strength and reach your highest potential insha Allah.

Wishing you a new year filled with growth, success and happiness.. Happy Birthday my boys and many happy returns 🎉”

See his post below:

Fans react as Femi Adebayo celebrates twins

A number of Femi Adebayo’s fans and colleagues took to his comment section to join him in celebrating his twins’ birthday. Read some of their messages below:

Oluwabukola_arugba:

“Happy birthday Ejire ara isokun ❤️❤️.”

sodiqadebayo:

“Happy birthday to the big boys of Adebayo.”

sajetiologa:

“Happy birthday ejire oyila edunjobi oba omo ❤️❤️❤️.”

Officialadesanyatoyosi:

“More wonderful years ahead Ejire @femiadebayosalami.”

Akin_olaiya:

“Happy birthday 🎂.”

Iamabiodunadebanjo:

“Happy Birthday OBA OMO 🙌🙌🙌!! Bless your new age Ejire !!”

Luscious_ajoke:

“Happy birthday twins 😍.”

Alf_iliyas100:

“More meaningful life for them 🎂.”

Cleric backtracks after threatening Femi Adebayo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nigerian Muslim cleric, Sheikh Hamad Labeeb, was back in the news shortly after calling out Femi Adebayo.

Shortly after Sheikh Labeeb faced backlash for threatening Femi Adebayo, another video made the rounds of the Muslim cleric making amends.

In a video that was posted by @Queenmother0 on TikTok, Sheikh Labeeb was heard explaining the plot of the movie to his congregation. He explained the role Femi Adebayo played in the movie and how the wearing of niqab came into play.

