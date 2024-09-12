Actress Opeyemi Aiyeola has marked one year remembrance of late singer Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba

In a post on social media, he said that after one year that the music act died, she has learnt five things from his death

After listing the lessons, her fans applauded her for her point as they also shared their take about the late singer's case

Nollywood actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola, has shared five important lessons she learnt from the unfortunate passing of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, professionally known as Mohbad and how his case turned out to be after his demise.

Legit.ng had reported that several crises arose after Mohbad's death, and a few celebrities have been trying to seek justice for the music star.

In her post on Instagram, Aiyeola noted that it's been one year since the singer passed on, however, a lot of things have been happening. According to her, there are five things to learn from it.

Opeyemi list five lessons

Listing the five lessons she learnt, the movie star, who marked her 44th birthday years ago, said it was risky to get one's conscience dirty because of money.

She also noted that the love for money and influence can turn one's siblings or blood against the person.

The movie star also opined that the desire to survive by humans doesn't put family members, siblings into consideration.

Aiyeola also warned that putting oneself as a sacrificial lamb for anyone was not the best because they will rob the sacrifice in the mud.

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the lessons listed by Aiyeola. Here are some of the comments below:

@faraisplace:

"May his soul continue to rest in peace."

@h.fragrance_world:

"You said it all ma’am, may Allah continue to grant him Al jannah firdaous."

@bukolakudirat:

"Rip Imole."

@adeoyeadedayo23:

"Rest on Soldier."

@abcando:

"Opeyemi_aiyeola1 Above all ignorance must be avoided by every means necessary and possible because it impairs the capacity of its victims to make informed decisions and choices in life."

@reelade:

"Well said, and let me add this, the pathologist's report about his untreated wound saying it could have caused his demise is also an indication that ignorance wreaked havoc on his life and career."

@temmy_virgo:

"May his soul continue to rest in peace."

Mohbad dies at 27

Legit.ng had reported that the singer, who was formerly signed to Naira Marley's Marlian music label, had passed on at 27.

The news of Mohbad's death was confirmed by journalist Ovie on Twitter, which stirred emotions online.

Details surrounding Mohbad's death remain unknown as netizens took to social media to pen touching tributes to the singer

