Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has met the wrath of his fans with a birthday wish he sent to Pastor Jerry Eze on social media.

Legit.ng had reported that Pastor Jerry Eze had marked his 42nd birthday on August, 21, and he was surprised after his New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) prayer.

Yul Edochie's birthday wish to Pastor Jerry stirs reactions. Photo credit @realjerryeze/@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Celebrating the clergyman, Edochie shared a picture of Pastor Jerry Eze and wished him a happy birthday.

Yul Edochie calls Pastor Eze “My man”

In the caption of the post, the polygamist called Pastor Eze “My man and brother”, as he showered prayer on him.

He also wished him many beautiful years. However, the names he called the clergy did not please his fans, as they reacted massively to the post.

Below is the birthday wish:

How fans reacted to the Yul's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the birthday post. Here are some of the comments below:

@iam_sandraejike:

"His against polygamy, so his not your man. Stop making caricature of yourself."

@chinenyenwigwe:

"How? Your man. My first time of commenting because this is very funny. Excuse you!"

@thegreatsog8:

"Your man kwa?Please this is a man of God don't use him to chase clout!"

@happyvincent122:

"He no go notice you, don't waste your time. He's not polygamous in nature so you are not in the Same track."

@loviaboat:

"I beg stay your lane Mr Yul, He can't be your man just greet and go!"

@ch.ichi8524:

"Light and darkness don't ."

@sweet_onyiii:

"Hmmmm @yuledochie your Man from how? When? and where? Please know your place."

@ogalaibegbulem:

"Someone in the bottle can not wish man of God happy birthday, please remain were you juju put you, because Light and darkness can't come together."

@queen_delight01:

"My papa can’t be your man with due respect sir."

@nkb_foodgrocerymarket:

"Ur man yet u don't practice his teachings, Pastor Jerry preaches against adultery, ur man koo ur manhud nii."

Yul Edochie advises on money

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actor had advised his fans to be thoughtful about others and share their money with them.

According to him, times were hard and the little they share with others can keep someone from taking his or her life.

His advice sparked massive reactions in the comment section, as they reminded him of his belief about Nigeria.

