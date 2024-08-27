Actress Bukunmi Oluwasina has broken her silence amid viral rumours about her death on TikTok

The Nollywood star, in a post, sent a message to everyone wishing her and her supporters' death

After the actress cleared the air, many of her fans and supporters showed concern as they also prayed for her

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Bukunmi Oluwasina has addressed rumours about her death, stating that she is alive.

Bukunmi, who shared a black-and-white image of herself with a shaved head, captioned it with a strong message to those wishing for her death.

Actress Bukunmi Oluwasina breaks silence over death rumours. Credit: @bukunmioluwasina

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“Everyone wishing You or Me death, shall be buried before the end of 2024.”

See her post below:

Before this, the Jagun Jagun star had also shared a post with the caption:

“Psalm 118:17 #HappySunday🥂.”

The bible verse read: “I will not die but live, and will proclaim what the Lord has done,” as she debunked the death rumours.

See her post below:

Bukunmi's response comes after rumours falsely claiming the actress’s death went viral on TikTok and YouTube.

Legit.ng recently reported that Nollywood stars had cursed bloggers, wishing their colleagues death.

Celebrities, fans react as Bukunmi Oluwasina addresses rumours

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

cakes_by_sessy:

Amen in Jesus name untimely death is not your portion."

tileobaayomi:

"Live long my love. Nothing do you."

sheisminah1:

"I will never cry over you, you will live long by the special grace of God ❤ I love you sis."

hola_blaize:

"I hope you’re well healthy now , I saw a post on TikTok while everyone written RiP that’s why I rushed down to your page on IG, the lord is your strength."

adebabs_cakes_and_more:

"I intentionally come here because of what I saw on TikTok..but some people don mad sha."

bimcutie:

"Premature death is not your potion my love."

Bukunmi slays in outfit styled by her husband

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Bukunmi Oluwasina looked fiery in an all-black look that caused a stir online.

The mother of one happily disclosed that her husband played a part in putting the outfit together.

In another report, the talented actress also called out colleagues who joined the movie industry with the aim of sleeping with celebrities.

Source: Legit.ng