Nollywood’s Bukunmi Oluwasina looked fiery hot in some recent pictures shared on her Instagram page

The mother of one rocked a black leather outfit and told fans that her husband was behind the stunning look

Many who were impressed flooded Bukunmi’s comment section with different reactions about her outfit

Nollywood actress Bukunmi Oluwashina looks nothing like a mother of one in some recent pictures posted on her official Instagram page.

The movie star looked fiery in an all-black look and she disclosed that her husband had a part to play in putting the outfit together.

Bukunmi was spotted in a long-sleeved turtle neck top which was paired along with a black leather skirt.

Actress Bukunmi Oluwasina looks beautiful in black outfit. Photo: @bukunmioluwasina

The actress completed the look with a black waist purse and a matching pair of footwear.

Sharing the pictures on her page, Bukunmi told fans that anytime she’s spotted with no makeup on, her partner has something to do with it.

She wrote:

"Anytime you see me drip with no makeup, in pictures like this, chances are, my husband styled me. Focus on my waist purse."

See the post below:

Fans react to Bukunmi’s photos

The actress looked different in the photos posted, and as such, fans were moved to drop remarks in her comment section.

Read what some of them had to say below:

khadijahofficial said:

"Daammmnnnn! Hot"

iamtrinityguy said:

"hmmm this your wig ❤️❤️ I like it."

am_olami.b said:

"Awnnn Avia's dad is doing well."

ms_ayomipo said:

"It's the beauty for me."

cassyglow_organics said:

"Looking gorgeous as always."

Bukunmi Oluwashina bags three awards in one night

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that the Nollywood actress was over the moon as she added three new awards to her shelf.

Bukunmi won the best actress of the year, brand influencer, and humanitarian of the year just in one night.

The overjoyed mother of one extended her sincere gratitude and appreciation to everyone who made the feat possible by voting for her.

