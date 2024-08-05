Yul Edochie Advises Fans to Share Their Money With Others, They Kick: “If You Are Begging, Just Say”
- Yul Edochie has advised his fans to be thoughtful about others and share their money with them
- According to him, times were hard and the little they share with others can keep someone from taking his or her life
- His advice sparked massive reactions in the comment section, as they reminded him of his belief about Nigeria
Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has given his two cents to his fans on social media about their hard-earned money.
In a viral post, he explained that they should share their money with others. Starting from N5000 to N10,000.
According to him, times were tough, the little they share can keep a lot of people from taking their lives.
Yul Edochie says life is short
In his message to his followers, the online church clergy noted that life was short and no one would live forever.
"I've been to 35 countries": Adekunle Gold shares story of his first trip out of Nigeria 9 years ago
This is not the first time that Yul will be dishing out advice to his supporters online about money. He told them to spend their money after iconic singer, Onyeka Onwenu unfortunately passed on.
The movie star told them to enjoy their wealth, if not, another person was going to spend it for them.
Below is the post:
How fans reacted to Yul Edochie's advice
Reactions have trailed Yul Edochie's post money. Here are some of them below:
@prince_tt5:
"Tinubu will fix Nigeria let the person wait."
@succylanto1:
"But u said jaganpan will fix it, so u know is tough out there u are saying rubbish since."
@ngo_baby_:
"God go punish you there ,no be u say relax Tinubu will fix it."
@thedecorrunner_247:
"If you are begging just say so."
@real_ezeogochukwujanet:
"Werey man go and tell your Tinubu to help the poor masses suffering."
@ritz_kitchenn:
"Hold on hold thought you said jagaban would fix it."
@ginaamak:
"It's tough but you keep shouting, "relax Jagaban will fix Nigeria. Let that person relax until Jagaban fix Nigeria."
@elemi_1005:
"We are all actually waiting for jagaba to fix it."
@dan__ajebo:
"Some times I wonder if you they hide smoke colos? Ain’t you the same person who said tinubu will fix Nigeria? Misplaced priorities."
@_ifeomavivian:
"Ever since you got attached to Judy, you like using "Non of us will be here for ever" when making a post. We know about that, non of us will be here forever but repeating it frequently sounds like emotional manipulation."
Yul Edochie says he originates a slang
Legit.ng had reported that Edochie had said that the viral slang “No gree for anybody” started from him.
According to him, people had claimed he was the originator of the phrase, but he had to investigate it.
After his finding, he realized that he first posted the statement on Facebook and Instagram.
