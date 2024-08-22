Actor Deyemi Okanlawon has stated that his life changed after he realised the difference between highest grossing and earning

In a post on X, he said that there was a huge difference between the two and warned his colleagues to set their goals right

Fans of the actor were quick to call one of his colleague's name in the comments section as they shared their hot takes

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, has shared his thought about highest grossing actors and highest earning ones.

In a post on social media, he said that there was a huge difference between the two, and his life changed since he knew that.

Deyemi Okanlawon speaks about highest grossing and highest earning actor. Photo credit @deyemitheactor

Source: Instagram

The movie star, who welcomed a child this year, warned his colleagues to set their goals right when many are naming the highest grossing actors.

His post came a few months after his colleague, Timini Egbuson, celebrated being named one of the highest grossing actors in the movie industry.

Fans were quick to remember Timini's post, as some of them mentioned his name in the comment section of Okanlawon's post.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to Okanlawon's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@iambvugar:

"Yep. You can use 500m to make a movie and it grosses 700m. Another dude uses 200m to make a move and it grosses 400m. One person has grossed more while another has earned so much more."

@NonsoWellington:

"There is a huge difference between both but a movie like Avatar can come in between."

@zuri__light:

"Well explained."

@michealseun19:

"The business of movie!"

@justshuga:

"Timini hope you know the difference?"

@queerfolklove:

"Throwing stones at Timini ehn baby."

@swtonyinwa:

"@deyemitheactor please believe what you want and let us be.Both of them are prestigious."

@olusolaserifat007:

"Wahala ti poju."

@vincentokonkwo:

" trouble maker."

@pretty.rami:

"What’s the meaning?"

