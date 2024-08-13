Nigerian actress Esther Nwachukwu heated up the internet as she called the attention of her fellow citizens towards Pastor Jerry’s YouTube earnings

The clergyman made waves online after a report disclosed that he was the highest Nigerian earner on the popular streaming platform

Esther, while speaking on the matter, made disturbing allegations about the pastor’s miracles, igniting reactions online

Nigerian actress Esther Nwachukwu, aka Esther Sky, has made allegations against Jerry Uchechukwu Eze, the founder and general overseer of New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD), a popular online digital prayer meeting platform.

Esther alleged that the viral clergyman is using Nigerians and the whole world to make money on the internet via his online service platform.

Actress Esther tackled Pastor Jerry in viral video. Credit: @realjerryeze, @esthersky.77

A recent report revealed Pastor Jerry earned himself the enviable title of Nigeria’s highest-earning YouTuber.

According to the report, Mr Eze, the host of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), a well-known online prayer meeting platform with over one million views and 2.12 million subscribers, makes over N7 million daily.

Reacting to the news, Esther questioned the pastor‘s online church service and the series of miracles he performs in them.

“Are you sure his miracles are not arrangee?”

She further noted that all other Nigerian artists and actors on YouTube are surprisingly yet to achieve the level of success Jerry Eze has gotten on the popular visual streaming platform.

See her video below:

Esther Nwachukwu spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

enascruzgramL:

"You are just so D U M B! We blame nedu for giving you publicity. So he shouldn’t stream his program on internet because of social media revenue? Is he the only streamer that’s getting paid in Nigeria? Or has he ever forced you to stream his program? Why don’t you start up your YouTube channel and grow yours."

real_blessing_:

"Pastor Jerry is a very hard working man you self do your own and collect money."

ziki_june:

"Esther what do you want us to do speak or write in 500 words let’s know what you want us to do now."

mhizfreshness:

"@esthersky_77 don’t you think is better that way,instead of extorting his members?"

rita_baby:

"You look for how u can also make ur money nah??? Where is this bush girl form????Are we complaining??? Go get a life.."

loudlyuncutgistmedia:

"What are you doing on social media then? Is it not the same money you are looking for ? The only difference is that you dey s.e.l.l. your kpekus for nedu podcast.."

