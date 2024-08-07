Nigerian singer Timaya has got people talking online with an announcement he recently shared on his social media page

Timaya is regarded by many as one of the OGs of the Nigerian music industry, and he is usually seen in the mode of D'Banj, PSquare, 2Baba, and Sound Sultan

The veteran singer has created a stir after he took to his Instagram handle to announce the release date of his ninth studio album

Grammy-nominated singer Inetimi Timaya Odon, better known simply as Timaya, recently stirred emotions online after an announcement he shared on his page went viral.

The Bayelsian-born singer shared on his page that he is set to drop his official ninth studio album, Gladiator.

Ace Nigerian singer Timaya recently stirred reactions online after he announced he was set to drop his 9th studio album. Photo credit: @timayatimaya

In the announcement post, Timaya talked about his growth and how he has been one of Nigeria's most consistent and successful singers for the last two decades.

"Album no.9 and I'm not stopping" - Timaya

The Afrobeat superstar released his first album, "True Story," 18 years ago and has since become a recognizable force in the Nigerian music industry.

Almost every year, he releases one or two bangers to remind Nigerians that he is still very much around and not going anywhere anytime soon.

See Timaya's announcement below:

Reactions as Timaya announces his 9th album

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Timaya's announcement:

@emmyrichyz_:

"The only African Artist that you will listen to his music and you will get motivated and have hope. Legend."

@ceo__ironside:

"Take your flowers 💐 Snr Bros..."

@mr.jollof_:

"Oga na oga."

@ogb_recent_:

"Papa."

@timzy_14th:

"Odi gladiator."

@iamblaisesingz:

"Papi chulo."

@jkluxurystores:

"True story still remains my favorite no cap."

@pappigrande7:

"Egberi papa 1 of Bayelsa is Active."

@danielchima919:

"Phyno onye high way & baddo anticipated."

Timaya speaks about new breeds of songwriters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting some comments shared online by Timaya about the fight between Buju BNXN and Ruger.

He also spoke about Omah Lay. He described this new generations of songwriters as the future of Nigerian music.

Timaya also spoke about their growth and talents noting that they are better musicians than those of his generation.

