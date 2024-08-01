A cultural ambassador known as Johnson Okunade has reviewed the trending movie House of Gaa produced by Bolanle Austen Peters

He compared the movie to another historical film produced 20 years ago by iconic writer Adebayo Faleti

Odunade also pointed out different errors he noticed in House of Gaa and rated the film 5 over ten in a post on X

Popular cultural ambassador, Johnson Okunade, has stated that he is not too pleased with the work done in Bolanle Austen Peters movie, House of Gaa.

House of Gaa

In a review shared on X by Okunade, he compared House of Gaa to Adebayo Faleti's movie, Bashorun Gaa and pointed numerous errors in the film.

According to him, House of Gaa has good effects, action, and the video quality was good, but it was full of blunders and wrong historical information.

He explained that the movie was good, as he commended the efforts of the producers, however, he added that the film was misleading, and scored it 5/10.

Okunade compares House Gaa to Bashorun Gaa

Comparing House of Gaa to another film produced 20 years ago by ace writer Adebayo Faleti.

Okunade said that because Baṣọ̀run Gáà was produced in 2004, the camera quality of the movie was very poor compared to this new Netflix-standard House of Gaa. Despite that flaw, he still picked the late Baba Adébáyọ̀ Fálétí’s Basorun Gaa over Austin Peters film.

Recall that Femi Branch, one of the actors in House of Gaa was applauded for his acting prowess in the film.

How fans reacted to Okunade's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the post. Here are some of the comments below:

@ipity_you:

"Reading the comment section, I noticed some people lacks the knowledge of simple interpretations !! E no talk say movie no good. He gave his honest opinion and some of una just Dey wurungbon lenu."

@Mautiin01:

"Don’t mind them."

@lare_do1:

"I really appreciate this cos my grandma told me the story and I was wondering if she was wrong or it’s the movie. But now it’s clear. And I think GAA didn’t get stroke from killing Majeogbe. But then kudos to House of Gaa."

@jr_barryy:

"Oga na lie, Basorun was hanged and burnt at the market,no de form you know history and this one na story, e correlate,e no correlate oo, the movie na 10/10 go and watch bashorun of 2004."

@Adeklinsmann2:

"Perfection is only from God."

@Segolopade:

"Great review and insights which brings me to the next question. How deep and far reaching are our researches conducted before rolling out such movies with great historical implications? "

@Bobbydbobo:

"Thank you for this review. I said the exact same thing when discussing it with couple of friends. At first, they felt my bias (being Adebayo Faleti’s grandson) was the reason for my explanation but after breaking these same points, especially noting that Oyalabi (The Ààre Òna Kákánfò) was himself from Ilorin."

@SOTesleem:

"With this, I'm suddenly not interested in watching the House of Gaa."

@NonsoEzeani1:

“Great review. I read a lot about Bashorun Gaa in Yoruba studies at secondary school so I was able to notice a lot of gaps in the recently released film. Nevertheless, thumbs up to the brains behind it."

