A video shared online by Nollywood actor and filmmaker Ibrahim Chatta of some white tourist who visited his massively impressive film village in Kwara state has gone viral

In the trending clip, Ibrahim Chatta was seen taking the group around his film village and sharing stories of the great Oyo empire with them

Netizens have reacted to the trending clip, with many hailing Ibrahim Chatta's resilience and dedication to the Yoruba culture

The growth of the Yoruba culture and its portrayal have continued to garner tremendous international recognition and attraction.

A recent video of some Spanish tourist (Oyinbo) who flew into the country to visit Ibrahim Chatta's film village in Kwara state sparked massive social media reactions.

Tourists from Spain visit Ibrahim Chatta's film village to explore Yoruba culture and traditions. Photo credit: @ibrahimchatta_lordthespis

Source: Instagram

In the trending clip, Chatta was seen taking the visitors on tour around the village while sharing details about the great Oyo empire.

He also revealed to them that the film village is modelled around the great Oyo empire and other Yoruba city-states of the medieval era.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

How House of Ga'a inspired the visit

Many don't know, but House of Ga'a was filmed and recorded in Ibrahim Chatta's film village.

According to reports, the recently released Yoruba epic movie House of Ga'a inspired the Oyinbos to visit Nigeria in the desire to bask in the beauty of the country's medieval culture beauty.

Watch the video of the oyinbo who visited Chatta's film village below:

Netizens react as Oyinbos visit Chatta's film village

See some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@iamteddya:

"Egbon mi, big business!"

@saidibalogun:

"Congratulations! Africhatta to the world! Well done my brother."

@gabbylucciii:

"It’s on pal!"

@olayodejuliana:

"You said it, and it’s already happening!!!! I’m happy for you Uncle Ibrahim."

@adedoyintitilope:

"Big move....I know God is remembering you for good nd this year you taking all your accolades bro."

@awo_ifakolade__:

"We are just getting started… Isese to the world."

@doyinkukoyi:

"Well done my dearest. This is super beautiful. So proud of you."

@ibmreal7:

"U will reap the fruits of ur laboour insha Allah."

@real_abecity:

"Congratulations. This is Resilience, zeal and consistency. So proud of you."

@miss_splendour:

"This is so beautiful 😍 I want to come already."

Ibrahim Chatta prays for Bimbo Ademoye

In another entertainment news, Chatta's interaction with his junior colleague, Bimbo Ademoye left people gushing.

In the video, the two movie stars were seen on what appeared to be a movie set.

However, they were both not in the process of acting. Ademoye was seen kneeling to hug and greet the veteran actor before he proceeded to get her to stand up.

Source: Legit.ng