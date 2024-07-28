Nollywood actress Femi Branch has been the trending name on the lips of many Nigerians due to his recent performance in the movie House of Ga'a

Femi Branch is the star of the movie House of Ga'a, where he played Bashorun Ga'a, son of Yamba, one of the greatest Prime Minister Yoruba Land has ever witnessed

Different celebrities have taken to social media handles to react to Femi Branch's performance, including Adekunle Gold, Femi Adebayo and Bolanle Austen-Peters

Ace Nollywood actor Femi Branch is the man of the moment as his performance in the Netflix original House of Ga'a continues to draw attention.

Femi Branch played the main character in the movie House of Ga'a. His interpretation of Bashorun Ga'a has stirred reactions from his colleagues, friends and Nigerians.

In an interview, Nollywood actor Femi Branch shares what it was like playing Bashorun Ga'a. Photo credit: @chief_femibranch

The veteran recently spoke to Sunday Scoop about his role in the movie Nollywood and the entrants of new talents into the Nigerian film industry.

Femi Branch shared his thoughts about how roles are cast in Nollywood, calling for more emphasis on talent and skill and less on good looks.

He said:

"The growth of Nollywood over the last few years has been pandemic. The influx of new talents has been on a steady rise. But there is the need to pick talents over good looks"

"Challenges faced interpreting the role Ga'a" - Branch shares

The movie star also discussed the rigours of playing Bashorun Ga'a, a true-life character.

He noted how difficult it is to play a real person whose family, friends, and loved ones would watch you channel his personality. During his conversation with Scoop, Branch shared what he had to do to bring Ga'a to life.

"I had to die for two months so Ga'a could come alive."

One of the celebrities who reacted to Femi Branch's performance was Adekunle Gold. In a post on X, he shared his thoughts about the actor's performance.

