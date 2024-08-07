Oga Sabinus has advised his fans on what to do so that the hardship in the country will not have an effect on them

In a video he made, he said there was no need to disturb anyone once they take to what he was going to show them

He showed off an empty space in his sitting room and informed them of what he did to the area when he was hungry

Popular skit maker, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekiru, better known as Oga Sabinus, has stirred massive reactions with an advice he gave to his fans about the hardship in the country.

In a video he made on social media, he told his fans not to disturb anyone in this hard economy. According to him, if they have any property or item, they should sell it and use the money to feed.

The content creator, who welcomed a child this year, explained that he just sold his own television, and he used the money to buy rice when he was hungry.

Oga Sabinus says life is not hard

In the recording, he noted that life was not that hard and people should not make it so.

The skit maker, who opened Burna Boy's show abroad a few months ago, mentioned some items that can be sold.

Oga Sabinus said items like cars, shoes can also be put up for sale. He showed the space where his television was kept before he sold it to eat.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to Sabinus' video

Reactions has trailed what Sabinus said in the video.

@officialyeezye:

"All this once’s just Dey use style laff peple.

@oroporvibe:

"Which kind mumu cruise be this one."

@wiz4pf:

"Today just dy sweet anyhow I just dy on Cana I don travel go like 18 countries."

@jagolarry4life:

"Just sell something even if na your shoes or sound system, na who dey alive dey listen to music or wear shoe ."

@oluwaab:

"I only get plate sell but I no see anyone buy am , cos na when you see food you go carry plate."

@don_yusluv_2:

"I no go sell something before I eat nah for you and your family know."

@mugabe.otf_:

"No matter what, no sell your property oo."

@nogoodadvise_:

"Wetin person wen nor get anything to sell go do ?"

@iamrealjagaban:

"Imagine Watin person take dey cruise as una dey fit afford everything wey street no fit afford na to dey catch cruise with am nah."

Oga Sabinus spotted in Jeep Gladiator

Legit.ng had reported that the skit maker had shown that he was a lover of good things as he flaunted his new truck worth N70million.

In a video, he was driving in the truck when he was spotted by a girl who called out his name.

The big truck looked by an armour tank in grey colour, it was screaming class and wealth as Oga Sabinus drove on.

