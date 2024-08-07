Singer Rema has opened up his relationship with Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid while granting an interview

In the clip, he was asked if there was any enmity between the four of them as many of their fans believe

The singer blamed their fans for the comparison and the seeming hatred among the four top Nigerian singers

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, professionally known as Rema has opened up about his senior colleagues who are tagged he big three.

Legit.ng had reported that Rema had said that there was no more big three but now big four as he added himself to the top artists in Nigeria.

In the recording, he noted that lyrically are is war between himself, Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy but outside the match, they all love each other.

Rema blames fans for dispute

Heaping insults on his fans for causing competition and dispute among himself and the big three. He said they are all for love, but the fans make it seems they all hate each other.

According to the 'Calm Down' crooner, four years ago, he didn't know any one of them, so he does not have any reason to make them his priority.

The music star, who splurged millions on two cars also noted that he has been respectful to everyone he knows and meet.

See the video here :

How fans reacted to Rema's interview

Netizens reacted to what Rema said about his colleagues. Here are some of the comments below:

@_wavemakings:

"Can yall stop putting him on that level? He's not on Wizkid Davido or Burna boy level, especially wizkid!!! Like what tf? Because of calm down?"

@vs__lavish101:

"No reasonable point getat Abeg."

@rayboffixial:

"No be GTA V be this."

@thapartyturner

"Last Statement."

@rozaycharm:

“It’s for the sports” he’s got intellect, enough to understand the science of the game."

@bl_es_s_ed:

"When we are in the match, it’s war. Outside the match, it’s love ."

@boss_cent:

"Nice one bro.but why Rema come look like AI for the beginning of the video."

@marshal_and_maxwell:

"People saying he didn't make sense need more books and less intern to."

@stsoloverses:

"Big 3, Big 4."

@real_bennie_classic:

"What’s he saying self anyways use your time well."

@_im_duboma_:

"Good respond."

