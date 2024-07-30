A video has emerged of a man and lady who attended the peaceful protest which took place during late Mohbad's death

In the clip, the two were getting married in a colourful ceremony which was attended by friends and family of the couple to be

The recording sparked massive reactions from fans in the comment section who shared their hot takes about it

An unnamed lady and man have stirred massive reactions after their wedding video surfaced online.

Legit.ng had reported that a protest took place in 2023 after Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba died. Many youths took to the street to demand for justice for the singer.

Man and lady weds after meeting at late Mohbad's protest. Photo credit @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

In the recording making the rounds, the man and lady had their traditional marriage in a local setting, but it was well attended by guests.

Lady dances in sweet video

In the video, the happy bride was seen dancing as she was led to meet her father and mother-in-law.

She was wearing a blue shirt and blouse with a matching gele. The groom also wore blue agbada made in aso oke.

According to the bride, the wedding was what late Mohbad's protest gave her.

Recall that aside from the protest, many celebrities took interest in the late singer's case and called for justice.

Below is the video:

Reactions trail the wedding video

Netizens reacted to the video of the lady and man getting married. Here are some of the comments below:

@emiraltyafrica:

"Oba Alapadupe."

@milabeautymb__:

"Try dey go protest ground."

@___omololasilver___:

"Another reason to go out and protest."

@ewatomi.xx:

"Awww ☺️ God bless the union it will last a lifetime may the Lord do it too for everyone in the waiting room for this."

@thegirlkebra:

"When god said let there be light Mohbad took it personal even in death bruh still spreading happiness."

@moh__fuvkin_bad:

"Mohbad is still making people happy even in de3th."

@homahandss:

"Make I go buy shoe, this week go hot. We are outside."

@africanflamingo_:

"Na why them no wan let una protest. Una govt no want una to find love."

@damilolabanire:

"Person wey see wife don marry the wife in the space of one year and dem still never see solution to the case wey facilitate the union... Hope say sem no go born b4 the case get eye like ds?"

@taaatibg:

"At least something positive came out of Mohbad's d3ath."

US lab refutes conducting test on Mohbad

Legit.ng had reported that the NMS Labs in the US had refuted the claim by the Lagos state government that a toxicology test to ascertain Mohbad's death was conducted at its facility.

According to NMS Labs' Client Services Associate, Forensics Division, there were no details about the late Mohbad on its record.

The report sparked reactions online as it came amid controversies that have trailed Mohbad's death.

Source: Legit.ng