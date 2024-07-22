A lady has shared a captivating video of her little sister who's a fan of professional singer Rema

In a video, she showed the epic moment the young girl sang his latest song, Ozeba, word for word to the amazement of everyone

The talented girl, who didn't know her sister was recording her, reacted funnily after sighting the camera

A young girl's singing talent stole the spotlight after her sister shared a video of her performing Rema's hit song "Ozeba".

Her perfect knowledge of the lyrics and the energy displayed in the video lyrics left viewers in awe.

Nigerian girl memorises Rema's song, Ozeba Photo credit: @itmiagain5, Rema/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Young girl performs Rema's song

She poured her heart into the performance with epic hand and facial gestures, showcasing her natural talent.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Her sister caught her in the mood and decided to record her as she sang the song passionately.

Sharing the video via her official TikTok handle, @itmiangain5, her sister captioned the video:

"POV: Your lil sis loves Rema. She didn't know I was recording her."

Reactions as girl sings Rema's son Ozeba

Netizens on TikTok wondered how she learnt to sing the fast-paced song word for word.

@Blandy said:

"Na she go make me like the song now , please let her do another one. I love her vibes."

@gifted said:

"Am recording. Thats why I am recording."

@GadRuttie said:

"If you don't make this a meme, I will do that for you."

@~Berly_12~ said:

"The way she reacted when she saw you doing video of her is funny."

@Elena said:

"Upcoming tiktok star. Make I go download this song. Her vibe is given. I just followed u now another video pls."

@Veronica said:

"I’ve never been interested in this song till I came across this video."

@Doyin reacted:

"Haven’t you done enough."

@Mhiz_Roxiee added:

"This song ehnnnn you just have to love it."

Watch the video below:

Lady sings Rema's song Ozeba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady impressed netizens on TikTok with her knowledge of ace singer Rema's song lyrics.

In a trending video, she sang the lyrics of the singer's new song, Ozeba, word for word, and netizens marvelled.

Source: Legit.ng