Regina Daniels has welcomed her fans into a new month by sharing lovely pictures and video on social media

According to her, she never dreamed of success, but she has been working hard to achieve it as she also announced that June was a special month for her

She teased her fans and asked them to guess why the month is special as she declared a giveaway for them

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has warmed the hearts of her fans with a new post she made about the new month.

The actress, who marked her fifth wedding anniversary, recently shared a video and picture collage. In the picture, she was wearing a red gown and white jacket that sat well on her like a second skin.

The movie star made a quote about success and how she had never dreamt about it but has been working hard to attain it.

Regina Daniels greets fans with new pictures. Photo credit @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Daniels says June is her favourite months

In the caption of her post, she noted that June was her best month, as she teased her fans to tell her why the month was a special one for her.

The mother of two, who was celebrated by her co-wife recently, asked her fans to tell her the reason June was a significant one for her as he made a pledge to them.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@bedsheets_n_blankys:

"Your babies birthday, 4:2."

@ebukaonuma:

"The beautiful lady in red."

@billionaireblackboss:

"My baby."

@amarachiigidimbah:

"Red was meant for you."

@eunicemuhangu07:

"The month that you were blessed with your boys, your two hearts in human form @princemunirnwoko and @princkhalifanwoko."

@chef_thres:

"Yes, oooo. If I do not remember what June means to you, know I no be your number one fan anymore. 29th June 2020, your first fruit, I named him, your look alike @princemunirnwoko came into the world, and you were recognised as a full mother. Two years later, your Lil Pumpkin Pumpkin dasa look alike. E big Nwa @princekhalifa.nwoko also came into the world on 29th June, 2022. You're a blessed woman @regina.daniels. In Beautiful Addy to your Sons."

@labeprecious:

"Your kids are also born in June and your mum is in July... Happy new month ma @regina.daniels."

@dreal_eucharia:

"My woman."

@hilary_oranugo_:

"Because your two handsome boys was born on this month June 29th what a lovely, kid and a memorable day."

Regina Daniel features ex-lover in film

Meanwhile, Daniels and her reported former lover, Somadina Adinma, recently starred in a movie.

The film 'My First Love' was produced by Regina, and the title caught people's attention, considering the rumours of their young relationship in the past.

The actress shared a snippet from the already-released flick and promised her fans and followers that they would enjoy it.

Source: Legit.ng