A pretty lady has cried out online for missing a chance to get the phone number of Indian billionaire's son, Anant Ambani

She shared a picture she had taken unawares with the 29-year-old whose wedding became the talk of social media

Ambani is the youngest son of India's biggest business tycoon and the Chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani

A beautiful lady, @beth_zesu, who had taken a picture with the son of Asia's wealthiest man, Anant Ambani, has lamented on social media.

On July 12, Ambani married Radhika Merchant in an extravagant wedding attended by A-list celebrities, royals, and world leaders.

She laments not asking for his phone number. Photo Credit: @beth_zesu, @instantbollywood

Taking to TikTok, @beth_zesu reposted a video showing her taking a picture with Ambani unaware of who he was.

In the video, she said she saw people taking pictures with Ambani and decided to join them. She then asked netizens if they knew who he was.

"I would have asked for his number if I knew he was a billionaire," she lamented in a repost of her video where she took picture with Ambani.

Mixed reactions trailed the lady's lamentation

Sibo_Music said:

"I could have asked him if I could be his second wife."

taschy610826 said:

"You need to see his wedding on social media his wedding was big."

C.S.Loue said:

"His having one of the biggest weddings in the world as we speak."

diamond king said:

"Didn't you observe his security detail around him."

Katie B kudos ✅️ said:

"I wonder what could be bothering him if not His health."

emmakene0 said:

"Asking for his number for a business purpose or what what can you offer him ??"

Juicy Blog said:

"Now you already knowdon’t let his wife catch you."

Rema performs at Indian billionaire's son's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian singer Rema had performed at the wedding of Indian billionaire's son, Anant Ambani.

Amid the reactions that have trailed the N4.5 billion that was allegedly paid to Rema to perform at the wedding, a video of the Afrobeats star thrilling the guests at the lavish event with his hit song Calm Down has emerged online.

A clip showed how the Indian wedding guests, including actor Salman Khan, had Rema in their midst as they grooved and sang along as he performed.

