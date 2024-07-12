Nigerian Chef and content creator Tolani, better known as Chef T, has shared a price of advice online for Gen Z's

Tolani, in a video that has now gone viral, has advised young Nigerians, generally known as Gen Z, to stop borrowing

She noted that they should quit trying to get things they cannot afford and endeavour to live within their means

Popular Nigerian Chef, influencer and Content creator Tolani, known as Chef T, is trending online following a post she shared.

Chef T began sharing her life experiences and stories about her influencing gigs that went wrong with her online community.

Chef T warns Gen Z baddies about borrowing wigs. Credit: @diaryofakitchenlover

On Friday, July 12, the highly revered chef made a video addressing a pressing issue online. The video was directed at young ladies who prefer to call themselves "Gen Z" baddies.

Chef T revealed that she has received several direct messages on Instagram from ladies requesting to borrow her wigs or give them to them for free as they have an event or another.

She remarked that such messages informed her decision to film her video. She advised Gen Z baddies to stop borrowing wigs, outfits or other things they could not afford.

According to her, these girls are very young and have not experienced life, but due to the pressure on social media, they are forced to live outside their means.

Watch the video here:

Peeps react to Chef T's advise

See how some Nigerians have reacted to Chef T's post about Gen Z's.

@j_hairs01:

"Life is in stages be patient,work hard,pray and be consistent. Rome wasn’t built in a day."

@ada_di_iche_:

"If you are not moved by peer pressure , gather here for a selfie."

@once.upon.an.introvert:

"Probably the first reasonable video you guys have reposted in months."

@onyiglam:

"I learnt contentment early in life …Grateful for that."

@okeke_chideraa:

"Braid your hair till you can afford a good wig, there’s no pressure."

@accessories__coner:

"Yaki flip was our bone straight then."

@supergirlontheradio:

"Every single day of my life, I thank God for helping my parents instil contentment in me."

