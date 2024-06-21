Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna’s son, Ace, has turned a new age to the joy of numerous fans on social media

The movie star took to his official Instagram page to announce that Ace had clocked 9 while celebrating him with a sweet video

IK Ogbonna’s rumoured lover, Ini Edo and other public figures joined in the celebration

Nigerian movie star IK Ogbonna recently took to social media to celebrate his son Ace’s ninth birthday.

Ace turned a new age on June 21, 2024, and the Nollywood actor made sure the occasion was celebrated in a special way. Recall that IK Ogbonna welcomed his son with his ex-wife, Sonia Morales, during their marriage.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star shared a sweet video showing a series of photos of fun times he spent bonding with his son. The clip was accompanied by a song about a father’s love.

Not stopping there, IK Ogbonna also penned down a lengthy birthday message filled with prayers and powerful words for his son. He wrote in part:

“As you turn 9, my wish for you is to be better than me in every way. May you dream bigger, reach higher, and achieve more than I ever have. Remember that you have all the potential in the world, and there's nothing you can't accomplish with determination and hard work.”

See his full post below:

Ini Edo, others celebrate IK Ogbonna’s son

Shortly after IK Ogbonna announced his son’s ninth birthday on Instagram, his rumoured partner and colleague, Ini Edo, as well as other celebrities and fans took to his comment section to share their well wishes. Read some of their messages below:

Ini Edo clarifies relationship with IK Ogbonna

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on a fresh video of Ini Edo and IK Ogbonna that surfaced on the internet.

The duo were initially in the news following Ini Edo's birthday message to the male actor.

Her emotional message to him raised eyebrows, and fans speculated them to be romantically involved.

