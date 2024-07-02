Sharon Ooja's wedding to her husband, Ugo Nwoke, has continued to trend on social media platforms in the country

The Nollywood actress has also triggered reactions from the Christian community with her claim about the Holy Spirit

Sharon Ooja, in a viral video during her wedding, has stated that the Holy Spirit told her Ugo Nwoke is her husband

Several Nigerian Christians have taken to social media to react to actress Sharon Ooja's claim about the Holy Spirit telling her Ugo Nwoke is her husband.

The actress' marriage, which has become a topic online after allegations against her husband emerged online during her wedding, had said the Holy Spirit spoke to her in the desert about her man.

Christians react to Sharon Ooja's comment about Holy Spirit.

Source: Instagram

She said:

“I was in the desert and the holy spirit told me this is my husband”.

Watch the video below:

Christians react to Sharon Ooja's claim

The actress' claim against the Holy Spirit has spurred reactions from Christians, with many tagging her as a liar.

Others gave reasons the Holy Spirit couldn't have told her to marry a divorcee.

captured some of the reactions, read them below:

Sister, the Holy Spirit will not tell you to marry another woman's husband.

RasineIrem:

"He will not. Sharon is not your example. She did not hear the Holy Spirit. Please and please let the scripture be the guide with which you check anything you hear. Blessings."

lekan_olayinka1:

"Jesus said divorce is a sin. Jesus said marrying after divorce is adultery. If Jesus holds this position, the Holy Spirit can't have a different one. Just like God can't tell a preacher to ignore Paul and read Jesus instead. The Godhead can't be confused. Don't call God a liar."

jon_d_doe:

"God is not an author of confusion. He will not allow the holy spirit lead you astray. God has laid down the principles of relationship and marriage. You can't cheat nature. God is nature. End."

