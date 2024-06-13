Linda Ikeji has expressed her desire about riches as she dished her two cents to ladies in a lengthy post

The entrepreneur in her post noted that riches was not the birthright of men alone as women also can be wealthy

She noted that she wants to be able to afford anything that money can buy, but without sleeping around

Media personality, Linda Ikeji, has shared her thought about riches as she dished out advice to young ladies to aspire to be wealthy.

The blogger, who gave her son her surname, recently noted that ladies should aspire to work hard to be as rich as men.

According to her, having money was not the birthright of men alone. The mother of one mentioned that she preferred to be men's contemporary in riches than being their handout.

Linda Ikeji dishes out advice to ladies. Photo credit @officiallindaikeji

Source: Instagram

Lind Ikeja shares more dreams

In her lengthy post, Ikeji noted that she wanted to be able to afford all the good things that money can buy.

The media entrepreneur, who recently replied her critics, further explained that she can't sleep around with men to get what she wants.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Ikeji. Here are some of the comments below:

@dekas_kiddies:

"Well said, having your own money saves you from a lot of things from men."

@babyjuleswow1:

"You’re who you say you’re and then some."

@chiamylorel:

"Money is called currency because it flows, money isn't the birthright of a particular gender."

@pkayode_bada:

"Linda I love your ideology. You're doing well! But we're is God here in your life. With God in your life, you're unstoppable. I love you."

@official_daddyg:

"Blessed Ifeoma."

@sugar_peperito:

"Yes you have spoken absolutely well my queen."

@chinny_angela:

"Being rich is not the Birthright of men alone ."

@ritabnash:

"All of this are pinned."

@purpleroyalties:

"This resonates with me I am and will always be an independent woman! I am and will be the lady who works and can foot her bill regardless of if there's a man in the picture or not! Thank you."

Dencia accuses Linda Ikeji of bleaching

Meanwhile, skin-lightening expert Dencia had insinuated that Linda Ikeji was bleaching her.

According to Dencia, what goes around comes around, and she said she was criticized on Ikeji's blog for lightening her skin.

Dencia, who is also a singer, stated that she would send the celebrity blogger a care package.

Source: Legit.ng