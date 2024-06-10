Regina Daniels has shared a lovely video to show how her family spent their Sunday evening in a unique way

In the caption of her post, she noted that it was family sport day for them and each member of her polygamous family showed off their sporting skill

The actress and her husband took time off to show their dance skills with Tshwala dance, while Daniels and one of her stepdaughters also danced together

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has warmed the hearts of her fans with a lovely video of her family she shared with them.

The movie act, who gushed over her second son recently, said it was their family sports day out. In the video, she and her husband were wearing matching sneakers as they engaged in sporting activities.

They also showed off their dance skills while jumping on Tshwala dance on the long tennis court.

Regina Daniels and husband dance on long tennis court. Photo credit @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels plays table tennis

In the viral recording, the mother of two and her husband also played table tennis, while her step-children joined the movie star and her husband to play long tennis later on.

At a point, Daniels' co-wife, Laila Charani, was seen sitting down to watch her family play.

Recall that Daniels and Nwoko had jumped on another TikTok challenge, Who Did it First a few days ago.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress about her large family. Here are some of the comments below:

@presh_kandy:

"Regina brought life and fun to this family."

@rejoconquest:

"So lovely to watch what you want us to see,but I still want to be my husband 1st and last wife though."

@maamebema:

"No matter his status he always comes down to their level to have fun with them… see him imitating the dance moves."

@whitesageandcrystals.ng:

"Moon almost burst something inbetwn papas leg, bro doesn’t want anymore siblings?"

@samplenas:

"Gina my baby."

@ericogaga:

"Dream family of YUL but lack of money spoil the whole effort."

@_prettygirlshub:

"Polygamy is not that bad just have money."

@gifty_willos45:

"Lovely."

@kokolet_naturals:

"Polygamy is for rich men if money mo dey na fight go scatter everybody."

@pearl_bike:

"If u like wear it a crown, polygamy is not fun. Ure coping doesn’t mean it’s fun."

Fans ask Regina Daniels question

Legit.ng earlier reported that a post by the actress sparked reactions and questions among netizens on social media.

The movie star, who launched her fashion line got people talking with some images on her page, and she revealed that her husband, Ned Nwoko, was the one who captured them.

She also shared that Ned was the one who drafted the caption for her to use on the trending post.

Source: Legit.ng