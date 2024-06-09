Actress Tonto Dikeh is celebrating a new age today, June 9, as she shared an adorable picture to commemorate the big day

The mother of one also received a birthday gift of N10 million as she queried what she had done to deserve such a display of love

Many of Tonto DIkeh's colleagues in the movie industry, as well as well-wishers, have since taken to her comment section to celebrate with her

It is a moment of celebration for Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh as she celebrates her 39th birthday today, June 9.

Tonto also got emotional after she was blessed with a generous birthday gift of N10 million.

In a post on her Instagram story, the mum of one disclosed that a brand that had previously given her a Benz sent her a N10 million credit alert as a gift.

Reacting to the mouthwatering gift, Tonto asked what she had done to deserve such love, especially as the woman had paid her well as an influencer.

“@prettywomanmainpage I don’t know what I have done to deserve your love. First it was Benz, now it’s 10 million Naira. I honestly don’t deserve this. “You pay me as an influencer more than I even ask for, so honestly I don’t feel entitled to anything but I am Grateful boo. I love you,” she wrote.

Celebrities, fans celebrate Tonto Dikeh

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages. read them below:

bolajisparks:

"Happy birthday to one of the most amazing beings ever. Love you so much King Tonto."

nanaakuaaddo:

"Happy Birthday my Sherry Coco."

fabmrsviv:

"Happy birthday to a beautiful, hardworking and dedicated mum . Wishing you GODS continued blessings in good health IJN Amen."

