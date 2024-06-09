Tonto Dikeh Emotional As She Receives N10 Million on 39th Birthday After Benz Gift
- Actress Tonto Dikeh is celebrating a new age today, June 9, as she shared an adorable picture to commemorate the big day
- The mother of one also received a birthday gift of N10 million as she queried what she had done to deserve such a display of love
- Many of Tonto DIkeh's colleagues in the movie industry, as well as well-wishers, have since taken to her comment section to celebrate with her
It is a moment of celebration for Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh as she celebrates her 39th birthday today, June 9.
Tonto also got emotional after she was blessed with a generous birthday gift of N10 million.
In a post on her Instagram story, the mum of one disclosed that a brand that had previously given her a Benz sent her a N10 million credit alert as a gift.
Reacting to the mouthwatering gift, Tonto asked what she had done to deserve such love, especially as the woman had paid her well as an influencer.
“@prettywomanmainpage I don’t know what I have done to deserve your love. First it was Benz, now it’s 10 million Naira. I honestly don’t deserve this. “You pay me as an influencer more than I even ask for, so honestly I don’t feel entitled to anything but I am Grateful boo. I love you,” she wrote.
See a screenshot of her post below
Below is a post Tonto Dikeh shared to mark her birthday
Celebrities, fans celebrate Tonto Dikeh
Legit.ng compiled some of the messages. read them below:
bolajisparks:
"Happy birthday to one of the most amazing beings ever. Love you so much King Tonto."
nanaakuaaddo:
"Happy Birthday my Sherry Coco."
fabmrsviv:
"Happy birthday to a beautiful, hardworking and dedicated mum . Wishing you GODS continued blessings in good health IJN Amen."
Tonto Dikeh blasts Mohbad's father
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Tonto Dikeh blasted Mohbad's father online.
Recall that the music star’s father, Joseph Aloba, went viral after he made claims about the deceased’s wife, Wunmi, in court.
Shortly after Mr Aloba’s claims went viral online, Tonto took to her official Instagram page to share her thoughts. The movie star penned down a lengthy note where she revealed that she finds it hard to trust Mohbad’s father, accusing him of ‘speaking carelessly'.
