Nollywood actor and producer, Itele, faced the wrath of some movie lovers after they watched his film, Kesari

The moviemaker had put the film on Netflix for his fans to watch, but they were not satirised with the story line

In the voice noted sighted online, some fans said he shouldn't have put it on such big platform but should be made into CDs

Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Yekini, professionally known as Itele had to face the wrath of some fans because of his Netflix movie, Kesari.

The moviemaker had put the film on the streaming platform, but some fans, who watched it are not satisfied with it.

According to them, the story line was very poor. They asked for the person, who wrote the movie as they continued with the review.

Fans give Itele's movie, Kesari hot review. Photo credit@iteledicon01

Source: Instagram

Fans advise Itele

Dishing advice to the fashion icon, they said the film should be recorded on CDs and sold instead of making it to Netflix.

The fans blasted the movie act and told him to send it to television stations such as OSBC so that people can watch it daily.

Recall that fans have slammed Itele for his raunchy scene with a lady in a film he acted in.

Below is the leaked voice note:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens shared their view about the film. Here are some of the comments below:

@_unusualqueen:

"Towards the end make sense sah."

@kingofkingz1141:

"The movie made me dumber, I’ve been reading inspirational books ever since."

@yemmy1:

"Dem no lie oh."

@justina155__:

"No lies."

@blegbee_nails:

"Worst movie I’ve ever watched. Mtsheeewwww."

@dipnap_jennifer:

"The story line is so confusing, everyone is trying to make an epic movie with storylines that have no direction. I didn’t finish the movie cos it was just shocking."

@beyondstylee_collection:

"I couldn't finish the movie tho, confusion wan wound me , I didn't understand where the movie was heading .my thoughts though."

@mees_rammyy:

"The moving was making sense still he klled his dad and suddenly same people that was k!lled became police men."

@ntawanaghimien:

"Confused story line, very poor."

Market women give Itele food stuffs

Legit.ng recalls reporting a clip that went viral a while ago of some market women showering Yoruba movie star Itele with gifts.

Clips of Itele receiving gifts during a recent visit to a market in Abeokuta, Ogun state, created quite a stir online.

The movie star, who was in the market with his crew to shoot a movie before some women walked up to them and started gifting them foodstuffs sparked emotions.

Source: Legit.ng