Social media was in disarray as a lady rocked a controversial white outfit that revealed sensitive parts of her body

She held a gold clutch purse and combined her apparel with gold accessories that gave her a fashionista vibe

Her movement showed that she did not care about what anyone had to say about her as she entered her car

A lady displayed her love for wild fashion as she wore a white gown that exposed several parts of her body.

She rocked a Ghana-weaving hairstyle on her outfit which revealed the right side of her waist, thighs, and legs.

Her gold clutch purse, necklace, and bangles complemented her attire, and she walked majestically to her car.

Her body was on display as she made efforts to get into the car in her high heels. She adjusted her dress to enable her sit properly before the car door was shut.

Peeps react react to the lady's dress

Several social media users have reacted to the video of the lady's outfit. Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments below:

@ladoyiin:

"If you look closely, she is wearing a nude body shaper."

@edoziemcv:

"Her body, her money, her dress, her choice."

@hitrios.ca:

"Minimum wage should be N200k monthly."

@pennymo_09:

"Her body no concern me, did you see the driver? Bobo yen hans gan."

@joyanohobi:

"Who's she and why are we watching her?"

@lizrine202:

"Why the stylist go do mistake make other part of the dress with white material na?

@chiebukaa:

"When God created us to be naked he knows why. Can't you see that people want to go back to the creation?"

@hrh_queenb:

"She ate though."

@elroisparagon:

"She for raise her head well. I am happy she knows."

@chefdesired:

"I am sure she’s not Nigerian. We don’t dress like this in Nigeria."

