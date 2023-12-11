Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson’s third child and second daughter, Angel, has clocked the new age of eight

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video to celebrate her lookalike daughter

A number of the top actress’ fans and celebrity colleagues joined her in celebrating by sharing well-wishes

Much-loved Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, has now celebrated the birthday of her second daughter, Angel, in a special way.

Angel turned eight on December 11, 2023, and the movie star took to her official Instagram page to share the good news.

Mercy Johnson posted a reel consisting of lovely photos of the celebrant accompanied by a birthday song. Not stopping there, she also showered strong words of prayer on her child in the caption of the post.

She wrote:

“My Baby is 8……..Awesome God….Always Own her Lord may only your word prevail in her Life….I watch them grow and i am speechless of how fast they grow…

cooking nor gree me see road…thanks to everyone who helped me pull today thru esp the air peace crew…”

See the video below:

Fans join Mercy Johnson to mark daughter’s 8th birthday

Shortly after Mercy Johnson’s daughter’s birthday post went up, many fans took to her comment section to drop their well-wishes. Read some of their messages below:

Mercy Johnson shares time out with her kids

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Johnson had shared how she and her children relaxed after work.

She posted the clip of how her children met her after she was done with work. In the recording, her daughter Purity also broke her phone.

The actress later lamented how she would deal with her daughter for not handling her gadget well.

