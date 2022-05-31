Nollywood actress Stephanie Linus and her husband are being celebrated on social media following the new addition to their family

The actress took to her Instagram page to announce that they just welcomed their second child together

Many flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the couple who first welcomed a child seven years ago

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for Nollywood actress, Stephanie Linus, who has just become a mother of two.

The actress in a recent Instagram post announced to the world that she and her husband have just been blessed with a baby boy.

Actress Stephanie Linus welcomes second child. Photo: @stephanielinus

Source: Instagram

Stephanie equally expressed gratitude to the Lord for blessing their family with another addition. In her words:

“With thanksgiving and gratitude to our Heavenly Father, we are delighted to share with you the announcement of the birth of our second son whose arrival has immersed us with unspeakable joy. Indeed, the Lord has blessed us beyond measure and our hearts are filled with eternal gratitude. Glory be to His name.”

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

k8henshaw said:

"Congratulations to you both.. God be praised."

uzo_uketui said:

"Wooow this is such a happy news! Congratulations ❤️."

bfcakes_n_events said:

"Awww congratulations my powerful couple ."

yellowdaisyng said:

"Congratulations to you and your family! May God bless your son."

patienceozokwo said:

"Congratulations to you both and thank God for safe delivery."

Calista Okoronkwo said:

"Congratulations to the family and God bless the new born."

blossominspirationaltv said:

"Super congratulations great duo, God is good."

Source: Legit.ng