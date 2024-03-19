Andy Best: Top Nollywood Movie Producer and Marketer Is Dead, Fans Pen Tributes
- Nollywood movie producer Andy Ikechukwu Nnadi, better known as Andy Best, has passed on
- The reports about his death were recently confirmed by the convener of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards, Mr Seun Oloketuyi
- News about Andy Best's death has thrown the movie industry into mourning as it comes days after Mr Ibu and Sisi Quadri's death
The Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, has been hit by another tragedy as one of the country's popular movie producers and marketers, Mr Andy Ikechukwu Nnadi, better known as Andy Best, has died.
According to the reports which emerged online, the filmmaker passed on after a prolonged undisclosed illness at a private hospital in Imo State.
Seun Oloketuyi confirms Andy Best's death
The convener of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards, Mr Seun Oloketuyi, confirmed the death of Andy Best in a social media post on Tuesday, March 19.
“Andy Best, a top Nollywood producer and marketer, is dead. He died in an Owerri hospital today,” he wrote on his social media time.
Some movie projects Andy Best has worked on include My Sweet Sister, Pretty Angels, Queen of My Heart, Rain Makers, No More, Lion of Africa, among others.
This is barely a few days after the movie industry lost veteran actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu.
Fans mourn Andy Best
Legit.ng captured some of the messages, read them below:
sere_sere04:
"Legendary!!! An OG before IG."
kokolet_naturals:
"His movies are top notch I can still remember him."
nostalgia_household_essentials:
"Andy Best Production, OJ Productions, Emmalex and Associate's, etc. They used to produce all those blood money and rituals movies then."
weightlossproducts9ja:
"Please O. He is one of the best nollywood old producers. We pray he's fine."
udochukwu_h:
"Legendary Andy Best production OG before Instagram."
