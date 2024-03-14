Actor Prince Emeka Ani has recalled a heartwarming experience of how skit maker Oga Sabinus treated him in Port Harcourt

The Nollywood veteran, who was in Port Harcourt to work with Sabinus on a project, disclosed he lodged him in an expensive hotel

In another clip, Prince Emeka Ani joked about how his phone stopped working for some seconds after he received a credit alert from the skit maker

Veteran Nollywood actor Prince Emeka Ani couldn't help but applaud skit maker and content creator Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekiru, better known as Sabinus, for treating him with respect during his visit to Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In a video which recently emerged online, Ani, who made headlines after battling diabetes, stroke, and cataracts, disclosed how Sabinus sent a Prado Jeep to pick him up in Asaba, Delta state, for a project in Port Harcourt.

While he only featured on a project with Sabinus for only fifteen minutes, the veteran said Sabinus booked an expensive hotel for him to relax.

"Nobody has given me such respect and priority," Ani said.

In another clip, the thespian jokingly shared how his phone stopped working for seconds after receiving a credit alert from Sabinus.

While hailing the skit maker, Ani, alongside some other colleagues at a movie location, stated that Nollywood needs more people like Sabinus.

Watch video of Prince Emeka Ani recounting his experience with Sabinus below:

Reactions as Prince Ani hails Sabinus

Read some of the reactions that trailed the video below:

ogar6673:

"Thank you Sabinus for bringing succour to Prince Emeka Ani...For all what you did to honour him,God Almighty will continue to expand & bless you beyond measures."

emperor_mike1:

"Lol!! He is a billionaire and a giver with a good heart! That’s why he could do it. Most Nollywood film makers(Producers), especially the ones in Asaba don’t have enough funds to even shoot a good scene but they always decide to manage that’s why their movies comes out below standard and not giving good treatments to the actors. They don’t pay well…"

josephikenna:

"When u see God blessing sabinus don't beef just tap into his grace.. Young man doing wonders sowing reasonable seeds... He hasn't started self the sky will b his starting point @mrfunny1_"

mactonymore:

"A good did, deserves an appreciation. Thank you @mrfunny1_"

