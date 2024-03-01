Tonto Dikeh has shared how much she is missing her late stepmother who died in 2022 and was buried that year

According to her, the late woman was the backbone of all her successes and all she is as she ended the statement with a sad emoji

She also prayed her herself and all mother that they would all be present when the stars of their children are shining

Nollywood actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh, is in a sad mood because she was missing her stepmother. The mother of one penned an emotional note to express how much she missed her.

According to her, her stepmother was the brain behind all the things she has achieved in life and her successes. She added that she missed her absence a lot.

Tonto Dikeh remembers late step-mother. Photo credit @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh prays for mothers

Tonto Dikeh did not hesitate to shower prayers on all mothers because of her experience.

She prayed that when the stars of their children start to shine, they will not be absent.

She also prayed that she too would not be absent for her child.

Recall that the actress lost her stepmother in 2022. She was heartbroken after her demise and said that she would not forgive God for taking the caring woman away from her.

She also thanked God that she never knew her biological mother as she said good things about her late stepmother.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Tonto Dikeh. Here are some of the comments below:

@steivy5653:

"I miss mum so much I want to say to her."

@decopoly:

"Baba fit absent ?"

@buchiiz_:

"I pray for long life for my mom she will eat the fruit of her labor."

@brandonpepenazi:

"Sweet prayer point to start a new month. Amen."

@favourom:

"It really hurts that she's not here today to enjoy her fruits and witness her prayer request come through, it really hurts so so much. My only regret in life."

@flytams_omoluabi:

"May All Parent Stay Alive to witness their children greatness, it's a great opportunity and honor of the Most High."

@style_temptation:

"Amenn."

@mamas_agidijollof:

"Amen , happy new month mama."

@tojecash_luv:

"Amen, I miss my mum so much."

@veeveerich:

"I miss my mom."

Fans sympathize with Tonto Dikeh over stepmother

Legit.ng had reported that after Dikeh was thrown into mourning as a result of the demise of her stepmother, many of her lovers also showed their concern for the actress.

Dikeh was bereaved in 2022 and bloggers broke the sad news. She had to quit social media for some days to mourn the departed.

Many went to the comment section of Dikeh's last post to ask after her welfare.

They expressed their sympathy to her and prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

Source: Legit.ng