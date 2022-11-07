Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh months after her stepmother’s death, only has good words to describe the deceased

The actress revealed her stepmother was the only woman involved in her life and was the one who supported her when she ventured into the entertainment industry

Tonto added that she appreciated God she never knew her real mum because her stepmother was everything a mother should be

Nigerian actress and politician Tonto Dikeh continues to applaud her stepmother, who passed on earlier this year.

In an interview with Chude Chideonwo, Tonto opened up on the many impacts her stepmother had on her life.

Tonto Dikeh says her stepmother was everything a mother could be. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

According to the actress, her stepmother was the only woman involved in her life and also fully supported her when she left home to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

“She’s the only one who has ever prayed for me as a mother. She’s the only one who has blessed me as a mother, fed me as a mother, clothed me as a mother,” Tonto said.

Tonto Dikeh says she is happy she didn’t know her real mother

The talented actress said her stepmother was so good she thanked God she never knew her real mum because she might not have been that good to her.

In her words:

“The closest I’ve got to love from motherhood was from her, and she gave everything. She gave us more than what she had; she was the best woman on earth. Because of her, sometimes I say, thank God I never knew my mum, because maybe she wouldn’t have been as good as this. She was everything a mother should be and more.”

See her post below:

Fans hail Tonto Dikeh's stepmother

See some of the reactions below:

omowumiadeola

"This was her step mum ooo… Some step mums left this conversation God will deliver una."

thatcongababe:

"I’m looking forward to this."

_lahima_"

"Same with my step mum, that woman is the best thing that ever happened to me and my dad too. I never knew my mum but she wouldn’t have been any better than my mum now."

Tonto Dikeh says she can't forgive God as she steps out to bury her stepmother

It was a trying time for Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh as she mourned the heartbreaking demise of her stepmother.

The actress, who significantly reduced her activities on social media in March 2022, shared updates on her stepmother's burial via her Instastory channel.

In the caption that accompanied the short video, Tonto bade her step mum goodbye while declaring that she doesn’t plan to forgive God over the loss.

Source: Legit.ng