Actress Ifedi Sharon has shared adorable pictures of her with her male colleague Chidi Dike on a movie set

The teen actress also shared a fun video of her attempting to propose to the handsome actor

As expected, the video and pictures of Ifedi Sharon with Chidi Dike have stirred excitement from their fans

Fast-rising Nollywood stars Ifedi Sharon and Chidi Dike have caused a buzz among their fans after they teamed up for a new film project.

Sharon, who made headlines after she was seen playing with a snake, left fans anticipating her role with Chidi.

Ifedi Sharon and Chidi Dike working on a new project. Credit: @ifedisharon @chididikee

Ifedi Sharon and Chidi Dike on set

The teen actress took to her official Instagram account to post photos of her and Chidi in a romantic scene on a new project dubbed, ‘Tears of True Love.'

The two movie stars were seen locking eyes and embracing each other like lovers in the pictures.

See the pictures below:

Sharon also shared a video of her and Chidi chatting on set. In a funny clip, the actress was seen with an engagement ring as she attempted to propose to the actor.

Watch video of Ifedi Sharon and Chidi Dike below:

Fans react as Ifedi Sharon and Chidi Dike link up

Below are some of the comments from the budding movie stars' fans and lovers.

andrewiksars_:

"That how it feel's life no balance. Sha happy Valentina is good to be loved."

akumakuriahjoy:

"My baby amazing."

theresa.bangura.1:

"We can’t wait our Champ on dis one."

ask_off_nostain_:

"@ifedisharon as look as this guy is involved this movie go mad and I must watch."

goziemoney_:

"If zubby catch you."

sylviacollins333:

"Chidi na Zubby woman this time??? Hmmmmm if Zubby catch you."

newproduct202:

"@zubbymichael come ooh. Them won take mom ran away ooh."

