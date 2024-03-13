Judy Austin's response as Blessing CEO recreates her dance video with Yul Edochie spurs reactions
- A video of Blessing CEO recreating Yul Edochie and his second wife Judy Austin's dance moves is trending online
- Blessing CEO, who seems to support their union, gushed about the couple as she mimicked Yil and Judy's dance moves with a friend
- The video caught Judy Austin's attention as she applauded the relationship expert, stirring reactions
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Relationship expert Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, better known as Blessing CEO, may have indirectly shown her support for Nollywood couple Yul Edochie and Judy Austin's union.
This comes as Blessing recently shared a video of her recreating Yul and his second wife Judy's dance steps.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that the celebrity couple dropped a video of themselves dancing to tune with Boy Spyce’s ‘I Don’t Care,’ noting that they don’t care what people say about them.
“The great king”: Judy Austin showers Yul Edochie with praises as first wife, May, cancels bigamy case
Blessing CEO shares dance video
The relationship expert who gushed over Yul and Judy was spotted with a friend with whom she recreated the video.
Blessing and the friend also rocked outfits like the controversial Nollywood couple.
Watch Blessing CEO's video here
Judy Austin reacts to Blessing CEO's video
The actress, who found the video hilarious, reposted it to her Instagram page.
Sharing the video, she revealed that she loved what Blessing and her had done.
“Hahaha @officialbblessingceo recreated our video I love it,” she captioned.
Reactions as Judy Austin reposts video
See some of the comments, as many criticised the Nollywood actress below:
fineayadi:
"They are mocking you and u are liking it."
merc.y5023:
"May go tire.money she suppose use the build house for village for her children na him she dey use go court."
nikkiee_jay:
"Chai!!! Na only person wey get sense go understand this video with that wig we be like wetin dem dey use mop mortuary."
enaramissb:
"Blessing is a failure and a bitter woman, so am not surprise!! She’s such a beautiful person with a devilish mindset!"
Don Jazzy drools over Yul and Judy
Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy gushed about Yul and Judy's public display of affection.
The Mavin label boss stated that the couple's dance video was a beautiful thing to behold.
However, Don Jazzy's comment didn't go down well with many, including Uche Maduagwu, who dragged the music producer.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng