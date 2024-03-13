A video of Blessing CEO recreating Yul Edochie and his second wife Judy Austin's dance moves is trending online

Blessing CEO, who seems to support their union, gushed about the couple as she mimicked Yil and Judy's dance moves with a friend

The video caught Judy Austin's attention as she applauded the relationship expert, stirring reactions

Relationship expert Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, better known as Blessing CEO, may have indirectly shown her support for Nollywood couple Yul Edochie and Judy Austin's union.

This comes as Blessing recently shared a video of her recreating Yul and his second wife Judy's dance steps.

Judy Austin laughs over Blessing CEO's video. Credit: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the celebrity couple dropped a video of themselves dancing to tune with Boy Spyce’s ‘I Don’t Care,’ noting that they don’t care what people say about them.

Blessing CEO shares dance video

The relationship expert who gushed over Yul and Judy was spotted with a friend with whom she recreated the video.

Blessing and the friend also rocked outfits like the controversial Nollywood couple.

Watch Blessing CEO's video here

Judy Austin reacts to Blessing CEO's video

The actress, who found the video hilarious, reposted it to her Instagram page.

Sharing the video, she revealed that she loved what Blessing and her had done.

“Hahaha @officialbblessingceo recreated our video I love it,” she captioned.

Reactions as Judy Austin reposts video

See some of the comments, as many criticised the Nollywood actress below:

fineayadi:

"They are mocking you and u are liking it."

merc.y5023:

"May go tire.money she suppose use the build house for village for her children na him she dey use go court."

nikkiee_jay:

"Chai!!! Na only person wey get sense go understand this video with that wig we be like wetin dem dey use mop mortuary."

enaramissb:

"Blessing is a failure and a bitter woman, so am not surprise!! She’s such a beautiful person with a devilish mindset!"

Don Jazzy drools over Yul and Judy

Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy gushed about Yul and Judy's public display of affection.

The Mavin label boss stated that the couple's dance video was a beautiful thing to behold.

However, Don Jazzy's comment didn't go down well with many, including Uche Maduagwu, who dragged the music producer.

Source: Legit.ng