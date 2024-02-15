A Nigerian lady Jadrolita, who is often described as human AI due to her ability to act as a robot, showed her cultural side on Valentine's Day

She adorned the Edo traditional outfit which gave a beautiful look and portrayed the rich cultural embodiment of the state

Her fans were in awe of her as they commended her for displaying her culture while describing her as Edo AI

A Nigerian lady Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, aka Jarvis or Jadrolita, who became popular for mimicking robots and has been termed human AI ditched her usual attires and embraced her cultural outfits as she celebrated Valentine's Day.

Human AI Jadrolita looks lovely in Edo outfit. Image credit: @jadrolita_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She wore a red wrapper, red coral beads, coral wrist beads, and bead earrings, and complemented her look with the okuku hairstyle (Benin hair), which gave her a complete cultural vibe. To give herself a more radiant look, she adorned makeup that was perfect on her face.

Her gorgeous look made her fans excited and they made nice comments on her Instagram page. She captioned her photos:

"It’s not too late to say Happy Valentine to all my wonderful people and with such, I am representing my great Edo culture."

Check out her lovely photos in the slides below:

Netizens react to her outfit

Several netizens have reacted to her photos. See some of them below:

@samson_obanor:

"Edo people gather here, let’s know ourselves."

@mkumbo_lucas:

"Happy valentine dear robot."

@just_triipyboy:

"You look more beautiful without makeup."

@officialseedorf:

"Edo has the best cultural dress in Nigeria."

@juliet_john88:

"My Edo sister is beautiful, your robot lifestyle makes me happy always."

@bestcruzi:

"Our own Edo AI."

@collogie_of_liverpool:

"Give us Edo version of AI abeg."

@official_prepre:

"So you be Edo no wonder you fine. We too fine abeg @jadrolita_."

@exhibiting_mummys_recipes:

"Tradition is beautiful, and AI is gorgeous."

@only1mustheee:

"Robot dey do make up?"

@dinos.mart:

"Do give away for your fans we love you."

