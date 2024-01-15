Funke Akindele has granted an interview where she said that her movie 'A Tribe Called Judah' is not about her late mother

She said the character in the film had her children for more than one man but her mother had all her kids for her father

The actress added that it feels great to see good things happening to her as she has always been positive about her work

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has granted an interview with BBC Yoruba where she responded to people saying that her movie 'A Tribe Called Judah' is about her late mother.

Legit.ng had reported that the mother of two had dedicated the movie to her late mother during her premiere. She said she just wrote the film and didn't know her mother would be late before it was released.

Funke Akindele replies those saying her movie is about her late mother. Photo credit @funkejenfaakindele

Source: Instagram

In the recording of the interview, Akindele stated that her mother had four children for her late father but the main character of the flick had children for more than one man.

She also said that she feels happy that good things are happening to her. According to her, she is always positive about anything she does. She sets a target and puts her mind to it.

Funke Akindele says her mother suffered for all her children

Explaining more about her late mother, she noted that the woman suffered for all her children.

Funke Akindele added that while growing up, she was a very stubborn child but her mother still loved her. She noted that her late mother supported her acting career even though her father wanted her to be a lawyer.

Akindele says she has been making use of her law degree

Speaking about her law degree, she said her late father wanted her to study law but she has always been interested in acting.

The award winning actress added that she told her father she would study the course ns she got admission into Unilag but later went after acting.

Answering questions on when she would use her law degree, Akindele opined that she has been using the certificate as she includes criminal law in her movies. She said that she loves criminal law a lot.

See the clip here:

Fans react to Funke Akindele's interview

Reactions have trailed the interview granted by the Nollywood actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@funkeadejinle:

"Congratulations to Funke Akindele."

@tehmeedehbee2:

"I love this... You remain focus regardless of what they say."

@meet_rekiat:

"Well-done sis."

@keji_okunowo:

"May God continue to enlarge you."

@fu.nmilayo53:

"I give it to you Funke. You have done well."

@blue_kingx:

"La funky! Star girl, Osorire."

@omojadesinuola1:

"Best of best."

@aisha_adejumo:

"La Funky Omo ologo."

@positive_cheers:

"@funkejenifaakindele “You need to know series” is so wonderful… I wish it can be bring back to the screen. God bless you."

