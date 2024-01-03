Hannatu Musawa has given a new update about veteran Nollywood actor Zack Orji's health status

Musawa, who called on Nigerians to pray for the ailing actor, revealed he underwent a brain surgery

The minister's update has stirred comments from many of Zack Orji's fans and wellwishers as many continue to pen heartfelt messages to him

Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy Hannatu Musawa, who visited veteran actor Zack Orji at a private hospital in Abuja on Tuesday, January 2, shared a new update about his health status.

Musawa, who met with the actor's wife, Ngozi Orji, and some family members, revealed he was transferred from the National Hospital to a private hospital where he underwent brain surgery.

Hannatu Musawa donates to Zack Orji's welfare. Credit: @realzackorji @honhannatumusawa

Source: Instagram

According to the Musawa, the visit was to support the veteran actor, wish him a quick recovery, and convey the Federal Government’s goodwill to him and his family.

Hailing Orji for his roles in the movie industry appealed to Nigerians to remember the actor in their prayers.

She said:

"I want Nigerians to pray for him and do what we can to give the family the necessary support to save his life."

Vanguard reported that the minister also donated an undisclosed amount to support the actor's medical.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, the Women Affairs and Social Development minister, called on medical professionals at the National Hospital in Abuja to provide medical assistance to Zack Orji.

Fans react as minister reveals Zack Orji underwent brain surgery

See some of their reactions below:

splendstar:

"Speedy recovery to him, everyone needs to stay alive and enjoy this government… nobody leaves."

_odogwu_nwanyi:

"I lost my mother yesterday. I know how painful it is to watch someone so sick and helpless. May God heal Zack Orji. Amen."

realjennyuzoma:

"God pls heal and restore him."

ace_tlg:

"We not starting 2024 with no loss! I wish you SPEEDY RECOVERY Sir!"

Zack Orji’s health improves, in stable condition

Legit.ng previously reported that the veteran actor was responding to treatment.

Orji was unable to speak and was in a critical state when he was rushed to the hospital.

Reacting, a fan wrote:

"Thank you holy spirit. Good news we want this 2024 and beyond in Jesus name. Amen."

Source: Legit.ng