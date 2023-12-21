Nollywood actor Kalu George has built a house for his aged father and posted the clip on social media

In the video he shared, his father's reaction was captured when people went to present the house key to him

His father was in tears as he sat down and showered prayer on his son for the wonderful gift he was given

Nollywood actor and movie producer Kalu George has made his father proud by building a house for him.

Nollywood actor Kalu George builds house for father. Photo credit @officialkalugeorge

Source: Instagram

The thespian made a video and posted it on social media. The clip captured the moment when people entered the magnificent building to greet his father and to officially present him with the property key.

After people gathered in the building, the old man burst into tears while his son, the actor went to hug him. He showered prayers on his son for the wonderful gift.

See the post here:

Fans react to the post made by Kalu

Reactions have trailed the video posted by the Nollywood actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@maggie_osuome:

"It's beautiful! God bless you."

@victoriaodoyi:

"Awwww. Congratulations to you and your family."

@the_victorious_chisom:

"Congratulations."

@chrissyuneze:

"This is so beautiful, thank you for making him smile. I tap into this."

@carewchristie:

"Well deserving! You’d do more and more God bless you."

@efy_omaa:

"Awwww, so thoughtful of you. Weldone champ!"

@leedearh:

"Congratulations."

@mz_harcourt:

"Awww so sweet. God's blessings always."

@ntaviva:

"God bless you Mazi congratulations daddy."

@chocojoiy:

"Awwwww, God bless you."

Ruth Eze builds a house for mother

Legit.ng had reported that Eze had built a house for her mother on a massive land. She painted the building in three colors, White, grey, and orange.

She left enough space at the front of the building to accommodate enough cars.

According to her, she wrote a small caption for the post and said, "it's a small house for her mother".

Yhemolee gifts mother house on her birthday

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, actor and socialite, Yhemo Lee surprised his mother on her birthday a few months ago.

While the woman was rocking gele and enjoying her birthday celebration, her son presented her with the key to the new building.

In the caption of the post on social media, Yhemo Lee wrote that it was a small gift for her and he hoped it would make her smile.

Source: Legit.ng