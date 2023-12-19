Nancy Isime has shared more pictures and videos from her 32nd birthday celebration as she had some fun moments with some marginalised kids

The talented actress also shared a video of a library she commissioned and donated to a school

Nancy has been receiving applause from many of her colleagues and fans over her generous gestures

Nigerian movie star and TV host Nancy Isime recently posted adorable pictures and videos from her 32nd birthday celebration.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nancy marked her new age with new pictures.

Nancy, who was full of life as she celebrated with kids, said it has been her yearly tradition since her 21st birthday to mark her special day with privileged kids.

Series of pictures saw the excited kids posing with the Nollywood actress.

Slide the post below to see the pictures and video from Nancy Isime's birthday celebration

Nancy Isime commissions library

In another video on her Instagram page, Nancy shared a video showing a new library she built for a school.

An extract from her caption read:

"By the Grace of God and according to his riches in glory, I donated and Commisioned an upgraded Library to @lisacademyng on my 32nd birthday."

Watch the video Nancy Isime shared below:

Celebrities, fans hail Nancy Isime

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages from celebrities and fans to Nancy Isime, see them below:

powedeawujo:

"You’ve always been that girl! Well done Nanslay."

ziondrake2:

"What Nigeria government cannot do Nancy have don it thank you."

halimabubakar:

"Beautiful knowledge is key."

officialoma001:

"When an amazing lady did something amazing it hit differently so proud of you mama."

gbemioo:

"This is wonderful Nancy . Well done."

thisthingcalledfashionn:

"God continue to bless and protect you."

nancities_:

"Welldone Mama We're so proud of you."

essyemmanuel21:

"May Almighty God continue to increase you in all dimensions of life, grace and abundance of blessings in Jesus name Amen."

