Odumodu has revealed that he would gladly sacrifice the chance to win a Grammy Award if it meant seeing Arsenal win the Premier League

The outspoken Arsenal supporter recalled the club’s intense title race and explained why lifting the league trophy means more to him

Odumodu doubled down on his position with a hypothetical involving a controversial West Ham goal

Nigerian rapper Odumodu has given Arsenal fans another reason to believe that his love for the North London club runs deeper than his music career.

The rapper made the admission during an interview on Capital XTRA while discussing his passion for the Gunners and their battle for the Premier League title.

For Odumodu, the choice between personal glory and Arsenal's success is apparently not even close.

Odumodu has revealed that he would gladly sacrifice the chance to win a Grammy Award if it meant seeing Arsenal win the Premier League. Photos: Odumodu/Arsenal.

Source: Instagram

“If you gave me the opportunity to win a Grammy Award, or let Arsenal win that Premier League, I would have chosen that Premier League. Take it to the bank,” he said.

‘I would pick that league’

The rapper went a step further by imagining a scenario where he could personally win a Grammy but would have to give up the opportunity for Arsenal to secure the Premier League title.

Odumodu said he would still choose the Gunners.

“If I had the chance to win a Grammy Award… and they say let that West Ham goal count, or whatever, let them cancel that West Ham goal for Arsenal to win the league, which one would you pick?” he asked.

His answer was emphatic.

“I would pick that league, ahead of the Grammy Award,” he added.

Watch an X video of Odumodu speaking about Arsenal here:

Reactions trail Odumodu's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Olasunkanm50207 stated:

"He knew there's absolutely no way he could get a sniff of the Grammy - No where close. So, it was a lot easier for him to choose the popular and easier route for spectacle"

@Baghwell noted:

"This tells you a whole lot about how Arsenal fans all over the world have been starving for that league win. They need to quench their taste with just 1 league win"

Odumodu doubled down on his position with a hypothetical involving a controversial West Ham goal against Arsenal. Photo: Odumodu.

Source: Instagram

Odumodu warns young artists about Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Odumodublvck issued a blunt warning to upcoming artists, saying Lagos might not be the dream city they imagine.

The Abuja-based musician took to his X handle to describe Nigeria's most populated city as “the worst place for a young artist to grow,”.

He insisted that the city’s music culture turns people into “greedy, selfish, and self-centered packaged beasts.”

Source: Legit.ng